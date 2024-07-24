Celebrating Deane Brown Bishop Elementary

This summer, Dublin City Schools reached another milestone in its journey of growth and learning as it formalized the name of Elementary 15. The district’s twenty-fifth school will be centered around a remarkable individual whose legacy will now forever be etched in Dublin's history: Deane Brown Bishop.

A new naming process

In a departure from tradition, Dublin City Schools decided to hand the naming reins over to its most important stakeholders: the students. Guided by teacher Shawn Kaeser, eighth grade students from Grizzell Middle School researched five name options for Elementary 15: Cacchio Elementary, Riviera Elementary, Deane Brown Bishop Elementary, Catherine Headlee Elementary and Josephine Smith Scott Elementary.

After weeks of digging into local history and news archives, the students presented their findings to the Board of Education, district leaders and special guests. Much like a science fair, audience members walked around the Commons and talked to students about their proposed names and findings. Each name carried its own story, reflecting Dublin’s vibrant history and connectedness to learning excellence.

The legacy of Deane Brown Bishop

After learning about the individuals and landmarks behind the five names, the Board of Education felt one stood out for its profound connection to Dublin’s past and its enduring impact on the community: Deane Brown Bishop Elementary.

According to the Dublin Historical Society, Bishop’s paternal ancestor, Basil Brown, came to Dublin in 1826, marking the start of the family’s long history in Dublin. Bishop was born to parents Basil and Susie Brown in 1919, the same year the building that would become the first Dublin High School was built. She grew up on a farm where the AC Hotel by Marriott now stands in Bridge Park, and was the youngest of four children.

Growing up during the Great Depression, Deane Brown Bishop’s early years were shaped by hard work and resilience. She graduated from Dublin High School in 1937, and later became a beloved bus driver for Dublin City Schools, a role she cherished for more than 20 years. She was also a lifelong member of Dublin Community Church, a 75-year member of Order of the Eastern Star (OES) Elizabeth Chapter #56 and a clerk for Washington Township.

Honoring her legacy

At the Board of Education meeting held May 23, Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen, in recommending Deane Brown Bishop’s name for Elementary 15, celebrated not just her personal achievements but the collective impact of her family on Dublin’s educational fabric. He shared that Bishop’s older sister, Mary Emma Bailey, a former teacher, is the namesake for Bailey Elementary School. Additionally, Bishop’s daughter Suzie Feasel served in the district’s central office for 38 years, while son-in-law, Ralph Feasel, worked in various positions for more than 50 years, including 10 years as principal of Dublin High School. Ralph’s son, Wade Feasel, is a teacher at Dublin Jerome High School today.

“I am recommending that Elementary 15 officially lose the moniker Elementary 15, and hereby be known as Deane Brown Bishop Elementary School,” Marschhausen says. “As we look at the process that we have gone through, there can’t be a more deserving name or person whose history in our community has touched so many.”

He also thanked the Feasel family for attending, and noted that the District is looking forward to celebrating Deane Brown Bishop and her family’s legacy at the school’s ribbon cutting ceremony in August 2025.

As construction for the school continues, the name Deane Brown Bishop Elementary serves as a fitting tribute to a woman who literally drove students to a brighter future.

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer at Dublin City Schools.