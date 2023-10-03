Dublin Life Calendar | October/November 2023

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

NOV. 4-5

Slothvasana: Yoga with Sloths

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

NOV. 14

Sensory-Friendly Light Stroll

5:30-8:30 p.m.

NOV. 17-JAN. 7

Wildlights

OCT. 4

Taste of Dublin

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Dave Thomas Conference Center, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd.

www.dublinchamber.org

OCT. 8

The British Invasion at Sundays at Scioto

5:30-7 p.m.

Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

OCT. 12

North Market Night Market

6-9 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

OCT. 14

Running of the Bullies Walk and Bulldog Derby

9 a.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

www.buckeyebulldogrescue.org

OCT. 19-20

Halloween Spooktacular

Various times

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

OCT. 24-25

Startup Midwest presented by The Ohio State University

Oct. 24; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 25; 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Software.osu.edu/events/startup-midwest

OCT. 25

Boo & Brew

5-8 p.m.

Bridge Park, 6634 Riverside Dr.

www.bridgepark.com

OCT. 31

City of Dublin Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov

NOV. 3-5

Women Who Know: A Witch Play presented by Abbey Theater

Nov. 3; 7 p.m.

Nov. 4; 2 and 7 p.m.

Nov. 5; 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

NOV. 10

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N High St.

www.dublinveterans.com

NOV. 11

North Market Harvest Market

9 a.m. – noon

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

NOV. 23

Flying Feather Four Miler

9 a.m.

The Club at Corazon, 5600 Post Rd.

www.theflyingfeather.com

NOV. 23-24

Dublin City Schools Thanksgiving Break

www.dublinschools.net

NOV. 24

Leftover 5K

9 a.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

www.columbusrunning.com