Dublin Life Calendar | October/November 2022

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Oct. 9

Sundays at Scioto – The Wildflowers

5:30-7 p.m.

Through Oct. 27

Stacy Leeman: A Room of One’s Own

Food Truck Wednesdays

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 5

Zapata’s Food Truck

Oct. 12

Zone 5 BBQ, LLC

Oct. 19

Tortilla Street Food

Oct. 26

Ninja Bowl

Nov. 2

Taquitos

Nov. 9

Roadster

Nov. 16

Holy Taco

Nov. 23

M & S Grub Hub

Nov. 30

Hogback BBQ Pit

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October

Boo at the Zoo

Hours vary by day

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October

ZOMBIEzi Bay

Hours vary by day

Oct. 9

Fall Quiet Hours

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 9

Sensory-Friendly Halloween Character Meet and Treat Experience

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oct. 14

Fall Safari at the Wilds

4-8:30 p.m.

Nov. 5-6

Slothvasana: Yoga with Sloths

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nov. 15

Sensory Friendly Light Stroll

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Oct. 2

Founders Day

12-6 p.m.

Darby Street Parking Lot, W. North St.

www.historicdublin.org

Oct. 7

Dublin Jerome High School Homecoming Parade

5-6 p.m.

Brand Road between Avery and Hyland-Croy roads

www.dublinschools.net/Jerome

Oct. 8

Ohio International Kung Fu Tai Chi Day & Chinese Culture Festival

Noon-5 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park, 6635 Riverside Dr.

www.ohwushu.com

Oct. 8-9

Oakland Nursery 42nd Annual Fall Festival

Times vary

Oakland Nursery, 4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.oaklandnursery.com

Oct. 9

We Love the 80s to Death Mystery Dinner

6 p.m.

1487 Brewery, 7620 Industrial Pkwy., Plain City

www.visitdublinohio.com

Oct. 13-14

Halloween Spooktacular

Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Friday, 1-5 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 13-22

I’ll Take Romance, The Musical

Times vary

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Oct. 15

Running of the Bullies 5K & Bulldog Derby

9 a.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.buckeyebulldogrescue.org

Oct. 21, Nov. 11 & Nov. 25

WNCI Friday Night Tailgate

6-9 p.m.

Urban Meyer's Pint House, 6632 Longshore St.

www.wnci.iheart.com

Oct. 29

Haunted Halloween Candy Trail

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat Night

6-8 p.m.

Dublin Neighborhoods

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N. High St.

www.dublinveterans.com

Nov. 11-13

City Jail – World Premiere

Times vary

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Nov. 12

The Harvest Market

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bridge Park, 6504 Riverside Dr.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Nov. 19-20

Disney Descendants: The Musical

Times vary

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Nov. 24

Flying Feather Four Miler

9 a.m.

The Club at Corazon, 7155 Corazon Dr.

www.theflyingfeather.com

Nov. 25

Leftover 5K

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.columbusrunning.com

Nov. 24-25

Dublin City Schools Thanksgiving Break

www.dublinschools.net

Save the Date!

Dec. 1

Tree Lighting

5-7 p.m.

Location TBD

www.dublinohiousa.gov