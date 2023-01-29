Dublin Life Calendar| February/March 2023

Feb. 1-28
Sledding and Ice Skating
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.
Six Weeks to Wellness!
Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.
Feb. 2
Healthy Eating Starts at Home
1-2 p.m.
Feb. 9
PT Talk: Injury Prevention
1-2 p.m.
Feb. 16
A Healthy Cooking Demo
1-2 p.m.
Feb. 23
Yoga
1-2 p.m.
March 2
Executive Group Coaching
1-2 p.m.
Feb. 9-18
Evolution Theatre Company presents Forbidden Broadway
7-8:30 p.m.
The Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
Feb. 10 and March 10
Sales Connection Breakfast Series
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.
Feb. 11
Valentine’s Day Market
9 a.m.-noon
North Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.
Feb. 15
Orchestra Winter Concert
7-8:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
Feb. 21
Winter Choir Concert
7-8:30 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
Feb. 23
Warm Up Columbus
8 a.m.
Metro Fitness and Colliers International, 655 Metro Place S.
March 2-5
Arnold Sports Festival – Running Events
10:30 a.m.
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus
March 3-12
Original Productions Theatre presents Abundant Life
7:30 p.m.
Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.
March 9
State of the Community
Evening
The Exchange, 6520 Riverside Crossing Dr.
March 9-11
Dublin Jerome High School presents Shrek – The Musical
7 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
March 11
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.
March 11
Dublin Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
7:30 – 11 a.m.
John Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.
www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/dublin_oh/
March 17, 18
Fado St. Patrick’s Day Event
Fado Pub & Kitchen, 6652 Riverside Dr.
March 17
Columbus Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
4 p.m.
March 18
Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures
COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus
March 20-24
Dublin City Schools Spring Break