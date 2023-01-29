Dublin Life Calendar| February/March 2023

Feb. 1-28

Sledding and Ice Skating

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinchamber.org

Six Weeks to Wellness!

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinchamber.org

Feb. 2

Healthy Eating Starts at Home

1-2 p.m.

Feb. 9

PT Talk: Injury Prevention

1-2 p.m.

Feb. 16

A Healthy Cooking Demo

1-2 p.m.

Feb. 23

Yoga

1-2 p.m.

March 2

Executive Group Coaching

1-2 p.m.

Feb. 9-18

Evolution Theatre Company presents Forbidden Broadway

7-8:30 p.m.

The Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.evolutiontheatre.org

Feb. 10 and March 10

Sales Connection Breakfast Series

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 129 S. High St.

www.dublinchamber.org

Feb. 11

Valentine’s Day Market

9 a.m.-noon

North Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St.

www.bridgepark.com

Feb. 15

Orchestra Winter Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net/Jerome

Feb. 21

Winter Choir Concert

7-8:30 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net/Jerome

Feb. 23

Warm Up Columbus

8 a.m.

Metro Fitness and Colliers International, 655 Metro Place S.

www.runningintheusa.com

March 2-5

Arnold Sports Festival – Running Events

10:30 a.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus

www.arnoldsports.com

March 3-12

Original Productions Theatre presents Abundant Life

7:30 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

March 9

State of the Community

Evening

The Exchange, 6520 Riverside Crossing Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

March 9-11

Dublin Jerome High School presents Shrek – The Musical

7 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net/Jerome

March 11

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

March 11

Dublin Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

7:30 – 11 a.m.

John Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.

www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/dublin_oh/

March 17, 18

Fado St. Patrick’s Day Event

Fado Pub & Kitchen, 6652 Riverside Dr.

www.bridgepark.com

March 17

Columbus Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

4 p.m.

www.pubcrawls.com

March 18

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures

COSI, 333 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

March 20-24

Dublin City Schools Spring Break

www.dublinschools.net