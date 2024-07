Calendar | Dublin Life August/September 2024

Saturdays, Through Sept. 28

Dublin Market at Bridge Park

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6741 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

Saturdays, Through Sept. 7

Historic Dublin Summer Music Series

5:30-7 p.m.

53 N. High St.

www.historicdublin.org

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4

Dublin Irish Festival

Expand Robin Oatts

Friday 4 p.m.-midnight

Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

Aug. 8, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17

American Idiot presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

7 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Thursday, Aug. 8, 22

Games on the Green

4-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6635 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Aug. 9-11, 15, 17

Alice by Heart presented by Abbey Theater of Dublin

Aug. 9, 15: 7 p.m.

Aug. 10-11, 17: 2 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Tell Us Your Story - Oral History Program

6:30-7:15 p.m., 7:15-8 p.m.

Dublin Branch Columbus Metropolitan Library

75 N. High St.

www.events.columbuslibrary.org

Thursday, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 21

Dublin City Schools First Day

Grades K-12: Aug. 15

Preschool: Aug. 21

www.dublinschools.net

Friday, Saturday, Aug. 16, 17

North Market Wine Fest

Friday 5-10 p.m.

Saturday 2-10 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park

6750 Longshore St.

www.northmarket.org

Fridays, Aug. 16, 30

Zoombezi Bay Water Park After Dark

8-11 p.m.

Zoombezi Bay

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

Saturday, Aug. 17

Summer Japan Fest presented by the Japan-America Society of Central Ohio

4-8 p.m.

Riverside Crossing Park

6635 Riverside Dr.

www.jascentralohio.org

Monday, Aug. 19

Sip & Paint

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Saturday, Aug. 24

2nd and 7 Book Bash at the Bridge

Bridge Park

6741 Longshore St.

www.secondandseven.com

Sunday, Sept. 1

Dublin AM Rotary Classic Car Show

9 a.m.

Dublin Historic Business Districtwww.dublincarshow.com

Sunday, Sept. 15

Bounty at Bridge Park

6 p.m.

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinfoodpantry.org

Sunday, Monday, Sept. 15, 16

Franklin County Community Days

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

Sundays, Sept. 15-Oct. 6

Sundays at Scioto

5-7 p.m.

Scioto Park

7377 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Sunday, Sept. 29

Dublin Pet Fair

Noon-5 p.m.

Coffman Park Pavilion

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.rascalcharities.org