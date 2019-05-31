Calendar | Dublin Life June/July 2019

Dublin Life Magazine features all the best events you can find in and around Dublin in June and July 2019.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

June 18 - July 28

Sharon Dorsey: Ya Got Somethin’ To Say?

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

June 6 – 8

RTE All Ireland Drama Festival

Sundays at Scioto

Scioto Park

7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

36th annual DAC Sundays at Scioto concert series

www.dublinarts.org

June 9

Ball in the House, A capella

June 16

Heidi Burson, soul

June 23

The Byrne Brothers, Celtic

June 30

Porter & Sayles, country

July 7

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, zydeco roots

July 14

Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band, southern country rock

July 21

Honey and Blue, pop alternative

July 28

The Labra Brothers, Latin

June 14 – August 3

The Unmanageable Sisters

$13-45

July 29 – August 10

Young Curators Festival

Through September

Dublin Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Oakland Nursery

4261 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

June 4

OhioHealth HOOFitWalk with the Columbus Zoo

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

June 15

ZOOFARI 2019 Presented by Fifth Third Bank

7 p.m. – midnight

June 16

Father’s Day at the Zoo

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

July 1 – 7

Military Family Free Dayz

July 12

JAZZOO CONCERT: Maurice Hines Sings Nat King Cole & Sinatra presented by Cardinal Health

6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

May 28-June 3

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

June 6

National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars Gala

6 p.m.

The Grand Event Center

820 Goodale Blvd., Columbus

www.kidney.org

June 8

Sweet Stroll

TBA

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

June 9-Sept. 29

The Dublin Market at Bridge Park

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park

6650 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

June 20

Dublin Corporate Challenge Kickoff

4-8 p.m.

Crown Plaza Dublin

600 Metro Pl. N.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 21

Dublin Corporate Challenge Day Two

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Crown Plaza Dublin

600 Metro Pl. N.

www.dublinchamber.org

June 22

Annual Kiwanis Frog Jump & Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Coffman Park

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinkiwanis.org

June 27

Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In

Dublin Metro Center Business Park

555 Metro Pl. N.

www.arthritis.org

July 4

City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration

Parade, 11 a.m.; Historic Dublin Celebration & Fireworks, 4:30 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

July 13

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin

www.historicdublin.org

July 16

Dublin Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village

8715 Muirfield Dr.

www.dublinchamber.org

August 3-5

Dublin Irish Festival

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinfestival.org