Calendar | Dublin Life June/July 2019

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
www.dublinarts.org
June 18 - July 28
Sharon Dorsey: Ya Got Somethin’ To Say?
Abbey Theater of Dublin
5600 Post Rd.
June 6 – 8
RTE All Ireland Drama Festival
Sundays at Scioto
Scioto Park
7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin
36th annual DAC Sundays at Scioto concert series
www.dublinarts.org
June 9
Ball in the House, A capella
June 16
Heidi Burson, soul
June 23
The Byrne Brothers, Celtic
June 30
Porter & Sayles, country
July 7
Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, zydeco roots
July 14
Mike Nash & the Southern Drawl Band, southern country rock
July 21
Honey and Blue, pop alternative
July 28
The Labra Brothers, Latin
June 14 – August 3
The Unmanageable Sisters
$13-45
July 29 – August 10
Young Curators Festival
Through September
Dublin Farmers’ Market
Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Oakland Nursery
4261 W. Dublin Granville Rd.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
June 4
OhioHealth HOOFitWalk with the Columbus Zoo
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
June 15
ZOOFARI 2019 Presented by Fifth Third Bank
7 p.m. – midnight
June 16
Father’s Day at the Zoo
9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
July 1 – 7
Military Family Free Dayz
July 12
JAZZOO CONCERT: Maurice Hines Sings Nat King Cole & Sinatra presented by Cardinal Health
6:30 – 10:30 p.m.
May 28-June 3
The Memorial Tournament
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr.
June 6
National Kidney Foundation Cooking with the Stars Gala
6 p.m.
The Grand Event Center
820 Goodale Blvd., Columbus
June 8
Sweet Stroll
TBA
Historic Dublin
www.historicdublin.org
June 9-Sept. 29
The Dublin Market at Bridge Park
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Bridge Park
6650 Longshore St.
June 20
Dublin Corporate Challenge Kickoff
4-8 p.m.
Crown Plaza Dublin
600 Metro Pl. N.
www.dublinchamber.org
June 21
Dublin Corporate Challenge Day Two
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Crown Plaza Dublin
600 Metro Pl. N.
June 22
Annual Kiwanis Frog Jump & Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Coffman Park
5600 Post Rd.
June 27
Arthritis Foundation Classic Auto Show and Cruise-In
Dublin Metro Center Business Park
555 Metro Pl. N.
www.arthritis.org
July 4
City of Dublin Independence Day Celebration
Parade, 11 a.m.; Historic Dublin Celebration & Fireworks, 4:30 p.m.
Dublin Coffman High School
6780 Coffman Rd.
www.dublinohiousa.gov
July 13
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin
www.historicdublin.org
July 16
Dublin Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Country Club at Muirfield Village
8715 Muirfield Dr.
August 3-5
Dublin Irish Festival
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.