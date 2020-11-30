Calendar | Dublin Life December 2020/January 2021

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
JAN. 12-FEB. 26
Emerging: an exhibition of student artwork
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
Get a jumpstart on your New Year’s resolutions with classes at the Dublin Community Recreation Center! Offering both in-person and virtual opportunities through nearly 40 different classes including SPINNING®, BARRE®, virtual Zumba® and more. Check out DublinOhioUSA.gov/fitness for a complete schedule.
DEC. 3
Coffman Park Night of Lights
Coffman Park
5-9 p.m.
DEC. 4-6
The Floorwalkers – Virtual Concert
Virtual
7 p.m.
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
CANCELED
Recognition Luncheon featuring the Spotlight Dublin Award
DEC. 18-27
The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents: The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical
Virtual
www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater
DEC. 19
Wreaths Across America
10 a.m.
Dublin Cemetery, 87 W. Bridge St.
DEC. 19
Neighborhood Cleanup: Uptown Marysville
10-11:30 a.m.
Leon’s Garage, 326 E. 5th St.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
THROUGH JAN. 3
Wildlights
Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 & 25
DEC. 24
Mass on Christmas Eve
St. Brigid of Kildare Parish, 7179 Avery Rd.
Reservations required!
6:30-9 p.m.
The Annual Dublin Snowflake 5K Run/Walk has been postponed for the year 2020, but that doesn’t mean you can’t map out your own race in preparation for next year!
- Avery Park: Flat, fast and 5K ready.
- Muirfield Village: Get your share of nature while still maintaining a good, smooth path.
- Indian Run Falls: More cross country running with plenty of bumps, hills and views.
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Dublin
- Winan’s Chocolates + Coffee: North Pole Mocha
- Dell’s Homemade Ice Cream and Coffee: Hot chocolate with peppermint and gingerbread
- Johnson’s Real Ice Cream: Hot chocolate float
- Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea: Cocoa cappuccino
- Kilwins: Semi-sweet shredded dark chocolate
