Calendar | Dublin Life December 2020/January 2021

JAN. 12-FEB. 26

Emerging: an exhibition of student artwork

Get a jumpstart on your New Year’s resolutions with classes at the Dublin Community Recreation Center! Offering both in-person and virtual opportunities through nearly 40 different classes including SPINNING®, BARRE®, virtual Zumba® and more. Check out DublinOhioUSA.gov/fitness for a complete schedule.

DEC. 3

Coffman Park Night of Lights

Coffman Park

5-9 p.m.

DEC. 4-6

The Floorwalkers – Virtual Concert

Virtual

7 p.m.

CANCELED

Recognition Luncheon featuring the Spotlight Dublin Award

DEC. 18-27

The Abbey Theater of Dublin presents: The Land of Forgotten Toys: A Christmas Musical

Virtual

DEC. 19

Wreaths Across America

10 a.m.

Dublin Cemetery, 87 W. Bridge St.

DEC. 19

Neighborhood Cleanup: Uptown Marysville

10-11:30 a.m.

Leon’s Garage, 326 E. 5th St.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

THROUGH JAN. 3

Wildlights

Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 & 25

DEC. 24

Mass on Christmas Eve

St. Brigid of Kildare Parish, 7179 Avery Rd.

Reservations required!

6:30-9 p.m.

The Annual Dublin Snowflake 5K Run/Walk has been postponed for the year 2020, but that doesn’t mean you can’t map out your own race in preparation for next year!

Avery Park: Flat, fast and 5K ready.

Muirfield Village: Get your share of nature while still maintaining a good, smooth path.

Indian Run Falls: More cross country running with plenty of bumps, hills and views.

Where to find the best hot chocolate in Dublin

Winan’s Chocolates + Coffee: North Pole Mocha

Dell’s Homemade Ice Cream and Coffee: Hot chocolate with peppermint and gingerbread

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream: Hot chocolate float

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea: Cocoa cappuccino

Kilwins: Semi-sweet shredded dark chocolate