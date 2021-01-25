Calendar | Dublin Life | February/March 2021

Note: These events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Check website details for more updated information.

FEB. 4-7

Winter Scrapbook Escape

Hilton Garden Inn, 500 Metro Place N.

FEB. 14

Valentine’s Day

Dublin Life surveyed 272 residents about what they wanted for Valentine’s Day from their significant other this year and the results are in!

175 people want a nice dinner out and to just spend time together.

61 people want their significant other to clean the house or the car.

21 people want something simple like flowers or chocolates.

15 people want a nice dinner cooked at home together.

5 people want something expensive like jewelry or a new tech gadget.

4 people want an at home cooking class.

Participants were given the option to write in a suggestion and here are just a few of our favorites:

“In the time of COVID-19, take-out will do!” -- Megan T.

“We get pizza and watch basketball. … So romantic!” -- Ashley G.

“A nice dinner and a movie at home, but I don’t want to cook it. I don’t even want to help!” -- Darla G.

“Nothing! I hate Valentine’s Day!” -- Heather R.

Thanks for participating, everyone!

FEB. 15

Ohio History Center presents Ohio’s First Ladies

1-2 p.m., virtual

MARCH 1

Ohio History Center presents Ohio Statehood Day

Time TBD, virtual

MARCH 12-13

Instaband Semi-Finals

Groove U Creative Campus, 5030 Bradenton Ave.

MARCH 13

St. Patrick’s Day Reverse Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m., Darree Fields Park

MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day

Geri Ziemba of the Dublin Tavern on the ideal St. Patrick’s Day meal:

“St. Patrick’s is a big day here, along with Parade Day. Guinness obviously is king, but we do serve an excellent Irish coffee made with Jameson and demerara sugar with a frothed cream topping that is very popular. As for food, we do a lot of everything – Irish egg rolls, braised beef shepherd’s pie and, of course, corned beef and cabbage.”

MARCH 18

Hello Spring! Creative Escape

3 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn,, 500 Metro Place N.

MARCH 18-20

Dublin Jerome Drama Club presents Little Women

March 20, 7 p.m.; March 20 & 21, 2 p.m., Dublin Jerome Center for the Performing Arts, 8300 Hyland Croy Rd.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

FEB. 15

Presidents’ Day at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Free admission

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

FEB. 19-20

#Charlottesville

7 p.m., Virtual

MARCH 3

Could You Hug A Cactus?

7 p.m., Virtual

MARCH 13-14

Frozen KIDS

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

MARCH 19-21, 25-27

Songs for a New World

7 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

MARCH 9-APRIL 16

Art & Wellness: ARTifacts Created at Home

New restaurants recently opened around Dublin

FUSIAN

7721 Sawmill Rd.

Recommended eats: Tofu Thai crunch salad

The Woodbury Dublin

7717 Sawmill Rd.

Recommended eats: PB&J fried wings

Pasta Ditoni’s

6750 Longshore St.

Recommended eats: Lobster ravioli

Clean Eatz

7571 Sawmill Rd.

Recommended eats: The Arnold wrap