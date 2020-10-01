Calendar | Dublin Life October/November 2020

Note: These events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Check website details for more updated information.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
www.dublinarts.org
SEPT. 26-DEC. 26
Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge
Dublin Ohio Parks
SEPT. 26-NOV. 1
Harvest Blooms
10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
CANCELED
Historic Dublin Chili Cookoff
1-4 p.m.
Downtown Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.
OCT. 11
Autism Speaks Walk
Virtual
OCT. 11
National Pumpkin Weigh-Off
1:30 p.m.
Oakland Nursery Dublin, 4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.
OCT. 13
Brew Hop at Bridge Park & Business After Hours
4-8 p.m.
Brick House Blue, 6605 Longshore St.
OCT. 14-18, 21-25
Pumpkins Aglow
Wednesday through Sunday, 5-9 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
OCT. 16
Night Market
6-9 p.m.
North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus
OCT. 24
Family Fall Fest
1-4 p.m.
Bridge and High street
OCT. 27-31
Halloween Spooktacular
5-8 p.m. daily
Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.
NOV. 7-8
Club Ohio Fall Classic
SportsOhio, 6490 Dublin Park Dr.
NOV. 11
Sells Middle School presents Veteran’s Day Ceremony
11 a.m.-noon
Grounds of Rememberance, 77 N. High St.
NOV. 17
Sells Middle School presents 7th & 8th Grade Orchestra
7-9 p.m.
Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.
NOV. 26-29
Flying Feather Four Miler
Virtual event
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
www.columbuszoo.org
OCT. 7-10
ZOOCLUE: The Game
6:30-10 p.m.
OCT. 16-18, 23-25, OCT. 30-NOV. 1
BOO at the Zoo
Fridays, 5- 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
NOV. 6-7
COMEDY FOR CONSERVATION presents Zainab Johnson
7:15 p.m.-9 p.m.
NOV. 11
VETERANS FREE DAY at the Zoo
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
NOV. 20-JAN. 3
Wildlights
Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m.