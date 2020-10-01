Calendar | Dublin Life October/November 2020

Note: These events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Check website details for more updated information.

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

SEPT. 26-DEC. 26

Connect: Public Art & Wellness Challenge

Dublin Ohio Parks

www.dublinarts.org

SEPT. 26-NOV. 1

Harvest Blooms

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

www.fpconservatory.org

CANCELED

Historic Dublin Chili Cookoff

1-4 p.m.

Downtown Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

OCT. 11

Autism Speaks Walk

Virtual

www.act.autismspeaks.org

OCT. 11

National Pumpkin Weigh-Off

1:30 p.m.

Oakland Nursery Dublin, 4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.oaklandnursery.com

OCT. 13

Brew Hop at Bridge Park & Business After Hours

4-8 p.m.

Brick House Blue, 6605 Longshore St.

www.dublinchamber.org

OCT. 14-18, 21-25

Pumpkins Aglow

Wednesday through Sunday, 5-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

www.fpconservatory.org

OCT. 16

Night Market

6-9 p.m.

North Market, 59 Spruce St., Columbus

www.northmarket.com

OCT. 24

Family Fall Fest

1-4 p.m.

Bridge and High street

www.visitdublinohio.com

OCT. 27-31

Halloween Spooktacular

5-8 p.m. daily

Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

NOV. 7-8

Club Ohio Fall Classic

SportsOhio, 6490 Dublin Park Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.org

NOV. 11

Sells Middle School presents Veteran’s Day Ceremony

11 a.m.-noon

Grounds of Rememberance, 77 N. High St.

www.dublinschools.net

NOV. 17

Sells Middle School presents 7th & 8th Grade Orchestra

7-9 p.m.

Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinschools.net

NOV. 26-29

Flying Feather Four Miler

Virtual event

www.theflyingfeather.com

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

OCT. 7-10

ZOOCLUE: The Game

6:30-10 p.m.

OCT. 16-18, 23-25, OCT. 30-NOV. 1

BOO at the Zoo

Fridays, 5- 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

NOV. 6-7

COMEDY FOR CONSERVATION presents Zainab Johnson

7:15 p.m.-9 p.m.

NOV. 11

VETERANS FREE DAY at the Zoo

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

NOV. 20-JAN. 3

Wildlights

Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m.