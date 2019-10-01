Calendar | Dublin Life October/November 2019

Dublin Life Magazine features all the best events you can find in and around Dublin in October and November 2019

THROUGH OCT. 18

Night Market

6-9 p.m.

North Market

59 Spruce St.

www.experiencecolumbus.com

OCT. 6

Autism Speaks Walk

10 a.m.

Columbus Commons

160 S. High St.

www.act.autismspeaks.org

OCT. 6

Spooky Sunday: Costumes and Crafts

Noon

520 S. High St.

www.downtowncolumbus.com

OCT. 10-12

Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents The Foreigner

7 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland Croy

www.dublinschools.net  

OCT. 11-12

Columbus Symphony presents the American Festival

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

39 E. State St.

www.downtowncolumbus.com

OCT. 7, 11-13

The Columbus Italian Festival

Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

720 Hamlet St.

www.columbusitalianfestival.com

OCT. 12-13

Fall Family Festival

1-4 p.m.

Historic Dublin Business Association

Bridge and High streets

www.visitdublinohio.com

OCT. 13

National Pumpkin Weigh-Off

1:30 p.m.

Oakland Nursery Dublin

4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.visitdublinohio.com

OCT. 15

Brew Hop at Bridge Park & Business After Hours

4-8 p.m.

Brick House Blue

6605 Longshore St.

www.dublinchamber.org

OCT. 20

40th Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon + 1/2 Marathon

7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

North Bank Park

311 W. Long St.

www.columbusmarathon.com

OCT. 20

20th Annual Halloween Pet Parade and Fall Festival

Noon-3 p.m.

Easton Town Center

160 Easton Town Center

www.experiencecolumbus.com

OCT. 24

Halloween Spooktacular

3:30-8 p.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.visitdublinohio.com

OCT. 24, 26-27

Dublin Scioto High School Theatre presents Shakespeare in Love: High School Edition

Thursday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Dublin Scioto High School

4000 Hard Rd.

www.dublinsciototheatre.org

NOV. 2

Historic Dublin Chili Cookoff

1-4 p.m.

Downtown Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

NOV. 2-3

Club Ohio Fall Classic

SportsOhio

6490 Dublin Park Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

NOV. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.-noon

Sells Middle School

75 N. High St.

www.visitdublinohio.com

NOV. 21-23

Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents Frozen, Jr.

Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland Croy

www.dublinschools.net

NOV. 23-24

Handel: Messiah

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.

Southern Theatre

21 E. Main St.

www.columbussymphony.com

NOV. 28

Flying Feather Four Miler

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Club at Corazon

7155 Corazon Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

NOV. 12-DEC. 18

Masayuki Miyajima: New Work

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

OCT. 6

Colo’s Classic Car Show

Noon-4 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

9990 Riverside Dr.

www.visitdublinohio.com

OCT. 11-13, 18-20, 25-27

BOO at the Zoo

Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

OCT. 16-17, 22-24

ZOOCLUE: The Game

6:30-10 p.m.

OCT. 25

A Cheetah Connection with Dr. Laurie Marker

6:30-10 p.m.

NOV. 16-JAN. 6

Wildlights

Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m.