Calendar | Dublin Life October/November 2019

THROUGH OCT. 18
Night Market
6-9 p.m.
North Market
59 Spruce St.
OCT. 6
Autism Speaks Walk
10 a.m.
Columbus Commons
160 S. High St.
OCT. 6
Spooky Sunday: Costumes and Crafts
Noon
520 S. High St.
OCT. 10-12
Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents The Foreigner
7 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy
OCT. 11-12
Columbus Symphony presents the American Festival
7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre
39 E. State St.
OCT. 7, 11-13
The Columbus Italian Festival
Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-7 p.m.
720 Hamlet St.
www.columbusitalianfestival.com
OCT. 12-13
Fall Family Festival
1-4 p.m.
Historic Dublin Business Association
Bridge and High streets
OCT. 13
National Pumpkin Weigh-Off
1:30 p.m.
Oakland Nursery Dublin
4261 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.
OCT. 15
Brew Hop at Bridge Park & Business After Hours
4-8 p.m.
Brick House Blue
6605 Longshore St.
OCT. 20
40th Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon + 1/2 Marathon
7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
North Bank Park
311 W. Long St.
OCT. 20
20th Annual Halloween Pet Parade and Fall Festival
Noon-3 p.m.
Easton Town Center
160 Easton Town Center
OCT. 24
Halloween Spooktacular
3:30-8 p.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
OCT. 24, 26-27
Dublin Scioto High School Theatre presents Shakespeare in Love: High School Edition
Thursday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Dublin Scioto High School
4000 Hard Rd.
NOV. 2
Historic Dublin Chili Cookoff
1-4 p.m.
Downtown Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.
NOV. 2-3
Club Ohio Fall Classic
SportsOhio
6490 Dublin Park Dr.
NOV. 11
Veterans Day Ceremony
11 a.m.-noon
Sells Middle School
75 N. High St.
NOV. 21-23
Dublin Jerome High School Theatre presents Frozen, Jr.
Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland Croy
NOV. 23-24
Handel: Messiah
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
Southern Theatre
21 E. Main St.
NOV. 28
Flying Feather Four Miler
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The Club at Corazon
7155 Corazon Dr.
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
NOV. 12-DEC. 18
Masayuki Miyajima: New Work
Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
OCT. 6
Colo’s Classic Car Show
Noon-4 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
9990 Riverside Dr.
OCT. 11-13, 18-20, 25-27
BOO at the Zoo
Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
OCT. 16-17, 22-24
ZOOCLUE: The Game
6:30-10 p.m.
OCT. 25
A Cheetah Connection with Dr. Laurie Marker
6:30-10 p.m.
NOV. 16-JAN. 6
Wildlights
Sunday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m.