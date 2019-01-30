Calendar | Dublin Life February/March 2019

Check out local events in February and March

Dublin Arts Council:

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

Feb. 1

Emerging: an exhibition of student artwork

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Abbey Theater of Dublin:

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Feb. 10

Six String Concerts - Ellis Paul (Family Show)

2–4 p.m.; $5

March 1

Bharatanatyam by Taniya & Puneet Panda

7–9 p.m.; $25 adults, $15 students and seniors

March 10

Ohio State Pageant

9 a.m.; $10 admission

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium:

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Chilly Open

Noon–5 p.m.; donations encouraged

Feb. 2

YM Halaqah - Tafseer Series for High School Girls

12:30–2 p.m.; $30

NICC Youth

5001 Wilcox Rd.

www.noorohio.org

Feb. 3

Exploring Beyond Gentle Workshop with Carol Schubert

2–3:30 p.m.; $25

Balancing Owl Yoga

6017 Post Rd.

www.balancingowlyoga.com

Feb. 4

Nordic Choir Winter Tour

7:30–9:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

5475 Brand Rd.

www.princeofpeacedublin.org

Feb. 5

Dublin: Looking Ahead Planning for Success in High School

6:30–8 p.m.

Dublin Integrated Education Center

6805 Bobcat Way

www.ohio.edu

Feb. 10

Tips for the College-Bound

1–4 p.m.; $39 single parent, $68 parent and student bundle, $89 family bundle

Dublin Integrated Education Center

6805 Bobcat Way

www.ohio.edu

Feb. 12

Celebrate Community, Cabaret Style

5:30–8:30 p.m.

La Scala Restaurant

4199 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.lascala.com

Feb. 23

STEM Adventures

2–4 p.m.; free admission

Kiddie Academy of Dublin

6055 Avery Rd.

www.kiddieacademy.com

Feb. 28-March 3

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 3

Columbus Chapter Meeting

1–3 p.m.

Dublin Community Recreation Center

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

March 7

The Fair Weathered

8–11:30 p.m.

On The Rocks

5815 Karric Square Dr.

www.ontherocksdublin.com

March 9

Ohio Crown Classic Cheer and Dance Championship

Starting at 8 a.m.

Dublin Jerome High School

8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.

www.dublinschools.net

March 14

2019 State of the City

  • 6-7 p.m. – Community reception and exhibits
  • 7-8 p.m. – State of the City Presentation
  • 8-8:30 p.m. – Dessert and Networking

The Exchange at Bridge Park

6520 Riverside Dr.

Public is invited

March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

