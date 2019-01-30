Calendar | Dublin Life February/March 2019

Dublin Arts Council:
7125 Riverside Dr.
Feb. 1
Emerging: an exhibition of student artwork
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Abbey Theater of Dublin:
5600 Post Rd.
Feb. 10
Six String Concerts - Ellis Paul (Family Show)
2–4 p.m.; $5
Ellis Paul
March 1
Bharatanatyam by Taniya & Puneet Panda
7–9 p.m.; $25 adults, $15 students and seniors
March 10
Ohio State Pageant
9 a.m.; $10 admission
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium:
4850 Powell Rd., Powell
Chilly Open
Noon–5 p.m.; donations encouraged
Feb. 2
YM Halaqah - Tafseer Series for High School Girls
12:30–2 p.m.; $30
NICC Youth
5001 Wilcox Rd.
Feb. 3
Exploring Beyond Gentle Workshop with Carol Schubert
2–3:30 p.m.; $25
Balancing Owl Yoga
6017 Post Rd.
Feb. 4
Nordic Choir Winter Tour
7:30–9:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
5475 Brand Rd.
Feb. 5
Dublin: Looking Ahead Planning for Success in High School
6:30–8 p.m.
Dublin Integrated Education Center
6805 Bobcat Way
Feb. 10
Tips for the College-Bound
1–4 p.m.; $39 single parent, $68 parent and student bundle, $89 family bundle
Dublin Integrated Education Center
6805 Bobcat Way
Feb. 12
Celebrate Community, Cabaret Style
5:30–8:30 p.m.
La Scala Restaurant
4199 W. Dublin Granville Rd.
Feb. 23
STEM Adventures
2–4 p.m.; free admission
Kiddie Academy of Dublin
6055 Avery Rd.
Emery Photography
Arnold Schwarzenegger and co-producer of the Arnold, Jim Lorimer
Feb. 28-March 3
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus
March 3
Columbus Chapter Meeting
1–3 p.m.
Dublin Community Recreation Center
5600 Post Rd.
March 7
The Fair Weathered
8–11:30 p.m.
On The Rocks
5815 Karric Square Dr.
March 9
Ohio Crown Classic Cheer and Dance Championship
Starting at 8 a.m.
Dublin Jerome High School
8300 Hyland-Croy Rd.
March 14
2019 State of the City
- 6-7 p.m. – Community reception and exhibits
- 7-8 p.m. – State of the City Presentation
- 8-8:30 p.m. – Dessert and Networking
The Exchange at Bridge Park
6520 Riverside Dr.
Public is invited
March 16
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.