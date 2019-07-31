Calendar | Dublin Life August/September 2019

Dublin Arts Council
7125 Riverside Dr.
AUG. 6
Cypress Bark and Sandstone, Studies in Burnt Orange opening reception
6-8 p.m.
SEPT. 24
Formations: Three Artists and the Art of Mixed Media opening reception
6-8 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
4850 W. Powell Rd.
AUG. 9
JazZoo: Soul Jam
6:30-10:30 p.m.
AUG. 22
OhioHealth HOOFit walk with the Zoo
9:30-10:30 a.m.
AUG. 23
Craft Brew at the Zoo
6-11 p.m.
SEPT. 19
OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo
9:30-10:30 a.m.
AUG. 2-4
Dublin Irish Festival
Friday, 4 p.m.-midnight
Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight
Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Coffman Park
5200 Emerald Pkwy.
AUG. 3-SEPT. 28
The Dublin Market
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
6650 Longshore St.
AUG. 5
Vintage Bike Night
5-11 p.m.
Dublin Village Tavern
27 S. High St.
AUG. 5-SEPT. 30
Trivia Monday at Local Cantina
Mondays, 8:30 p.m.
Local Cantina
4537 Bridge Park Ave.
AUG. 11
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-4 p.m.
Fletcher Coffman Homestead
5600 Emerald Pkwy.
AUG. 14-17
U.S. National Target Championships & U.S. Open
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
AUG. 15
Evenings on the Green
5-8 p.m.
Ohio Village
800 E. 17th Ave.
AUG. 17
Pleasures of the Cup: Mad for Martinis
7-9:30 p.m.
Ohio Village
800 E. 17th Ave.
AUG. 25
OhioHealth Emerald City Half and Quarter Marathon
7 a.m.
Perimeter Loop Area
6595 Perimeter Loop Rd.
www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com
AUG. 31-SEPT. 1
Dublin Charity Cup
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
SEPT. 2
Vintage Bike Night
5-11 p.m.
Dublin Village Tavern
27 S. High St.
SEPT. 5
Dog’s Night Out
6-9 p.m.
Graeter’s Ice Cream
6255 Frantz Rd.
SEPT. 8
Coffman Homestead Open House
1-4 p.m.
Fletcher Coffman Homestead
5600 Emerald Pkwy.
SEPT. 13-15
Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational
Darree Fields
6259 Cosgray Rd.
SEPT. 14
White Wine Trail
Historic Dublin
1 W. Bridge St.
SEPT. 29
2019 Dublin Pet Fair
Noon-5 p.m.
Coffman Park Pavilion
5200 Emerald Pkwy.