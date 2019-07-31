Calendar | Dublin Life August/September 2019

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

AUG. 6

Cypress Bark and Sandstone, Studies in Burnt Orange opening reception

6-8 p.m.

SEPT. 24

Formations: Three Artists and the Art of Mixed Media opening reception

6-8 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

AUG. 9

JazZoo: Soul Jam

6:30-10:30 p.m.

AUG. 22

OhioHealth HOOFit walk with the Zoo

9:30-10:30 a.m.

AUG. 23

Craft Brew at the Zoo

6-11 p.m.

SEPT. 19

OhioHealth HOOFit Walk with the Zoo

9:30-10:30 a.m.

AUG. 2-4

Dublin Irish Festival

Friday, 4 p.m.-midnight

Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight

Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Coffman Park

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.dublinirishfestival.org

AUG. 3-SEPT. 28

The Dublin Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

6650 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

AUG. 5

Vintage Bike Night

5-11 p.m.

Dublin Village Tavern

27 S. High St.

www.dublinvillagetavern.com

AUG. 5-SEPT. 30

Trivia Monday at Local Cantina

Mondays, 8:30 p.m.

Local Cantina

4537 Bridge Park Ave.

www.localcantina.com

AUG. 11

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-4 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman Homestead

5600 Emerald Pkwy.

www.visitdublinohio.com

AUG. 14-17

U.S. National Target Championships & U.S. Open

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.teamusa.org

AUG. 15

Evenings on the Green

5-8 p.m.

Ohio Village

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

AUG. 17

Pleasures of the Cup: Mad for Martinis

7-9:30 p.m.

Ohio Village

800 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiohistory.org

AUG. 25

OhioHealth Emerald City Half and Quarter Marathon

7 a.m.

Perimeter Loop Area

6595 Perimeter Loop Rd.

www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com

AUG. 31-SEPT. 1

Dublin Charity Cup

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.visitdublinohio.com

SEPT. 2

Vintage Bike Night

5-11 p.m.

Dublin Village Tavern

27 S. High St.

www.dublinvillagetavern.com

SEPT. 5

Dog’s Night Out

6-9 p.m.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

6255 Frantz Rd.

www.graeters.com

SEPT. 8

Coffman Homestead Open House

1-4 p.m.

Fletcher Coffman Homestead

5600 Emerald Pkwy.

www.visitdublinohio.com

SEPT. 13-15

Ohio Premier Soccer Invitational

Darree Fields

6259 Cosgray Rd.

www.visitdublinohio.com

SEPT. 14

White Wine Trail

Historic Dublin

1 W. Bridge St.

www.historicdublin.org

SEPT. 29

2019 Dublin Pet Fair

Noon-5 p.m.

Coffman Park Pavilion

5200 Emerald Pkwy.

www.facebook.com/petfairfun