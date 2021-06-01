Calendar | Dublin Life | June/July 2021

Dublin Arts Council

7125 Riverside Dr.

www.dublinarts.org

JUNE 11-13

The [Your Street Name Here] Arts Festival

JUNE 15-JULY 23

Leo Hong Mao: Painterly Perspectives

THROUGH JUNE 6

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr.

www.thememorialtournament.com

A year’s worth of changes has overhauled almost every hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club Longtime Memorial Tournament enthusiasts will notice some significant changes to this year’s tournament – and not just safety-minded alterations connected to COVID-19.

Over the past year, Muirfield Village Golf Club has undergone a major renovation.

The Memorial Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan says the greens already needed to be updated and it had been some time since the course had seen any significant changes. That was the starting point for a series of sweeping changes spearheaded by tournament founder Jack Nicklaus.

“Jack looked at this as an opportunity for him to make a significant impact on the future of the golf course for years to come,” Sullivan says.

THROUGH SEPT. 25

The Dublin Market

9 a.m.-noon

Bridge Park, 6650 Longshore St.

www.thedublinmarket.com

JUNE 3

Dog’s Night Out presented by Graeter’s Ice Cream – Metro Center

Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Rd.

www.graeters.com

JUNE 9

Food Truck Wednesdays: Tacomania

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

City of Dublin, 5200 Emerald Pkwy. www.dublinohiousa.gov

JUNE 13

Sunrise or Sunset Yoga on the Farm

Mitchell’s Berries, 9331 Mitchell Dewitt Rd.

www.mitchellsberries.com

JUNE 26

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

New Hope Church, 4739 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Abbey Theater of Dublin

5600 Post Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater

JUNE 25-26

Otterbein Playwrights Collective presented in association with Otterbein University 7 p.m.

JULY 15, 17-18

Madagascar JR. Various times Coffman Amphitheater, 5200 Emerald Pwky. Pavilion

JULY 22, 28-29

Sons & Lovers by Donna Hoke and presented in association with Evolution Theatre Company 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

JULY 3

Independence Day Celebration

Robin Oatts

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

JULY 3

Independence Day Parade

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Historic Dublin, 1 W. Bridge St.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

JULY 4

Independence Day

The City plans to host a fireworks display as well as two physically distanced concerts in Coffman Park and at Coffman High School grounds. The parade will either be similar to last year’s parade through Dublin neighborhoods, the St. Patrick’s Day Reverse Parade, which took place on March 13, 2021, or it could look like the traditional parade in Historic Dublin depending on current COVID-19 safety guidelines at the time of the event. Neighborhood bike brigades and fishing derbies will all be part of the festivities. Schedule and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

July 17

Anaconda Run

Dublin Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd.

www.runsignup.com/Race/OH/ Dublin/AnacondaRun

JULY 17

Cooking Up a Cure: Farmers’ Market, Silent Auction, Live Music & More

The Morgan House, 5300 Glick Rd.

Proceeds go to The American Cancer Society

SAVE THE DATE!

Dublin Irish Days presented by the Dublin Irish Festival, from Aug. 5-8.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

JUNE 1

Statewide High School Senior Celebration Day at Zoombezi Bay

10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

JUNE 20

Father’s Day at the Zoo

JUNE 25, JULY 2, JULY 9, JULY 16, JULY 23 AND JULY 30

Zoombezi Bay Family Nights

JULY 16-17

Nina’s Voyage Under the Sea

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

The city of Dublin is working toward creating a DORA, a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, in time for warm weather.

A DORA would provide the following:

1. Allow full-service (including alcoholic beverages) outdoor dining that is currently restricted because of our streetscape (i.e. fencing in a dining area would cut off pedestrian traffic).

2. Large scale events would be made less restrictive with the creation of the DORA. Guests at these events would be able to circulate freely throughout the business district with their beverages that were purchased at one of the establishments within the DORA.

DORAs have been actively implemented in central Ohio cities such as Hilliard, Powell, Worthington, Grove City, Delaware and potentially Westerville soon.

The city wants to establish a DORA in downtown Dublin so that people can enjoy dining, shopping and entertainment without being restricted. This decision also benefits local business, as it encourages more visits.

For updates and more information, visit www.dublinohiousa.gov. You can also submit a comment or question online.