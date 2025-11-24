Building Dublin's future together

Expand City of Dublin Residents and visitors contribute their thoughts on a new community trail at an open house at Riverside Crossing Park.

Dublin’s reputation as a well-planned community didn’t happen by chance – it’s the result of thoughtful planning, collaboration and a strong partnership with residents and stakeholders who care deeply about their city. Public input plays an essential role in shaping Dublin’s growth and preserving the exceptional quality of life that makes the community so special.

The City’s long-range planning efforts are designed to ensure Dublin continues to thrive for generations to come. Envision Dublin, the most recent update to the City’s Community Plan, featured more than 5,000 touchpoints of engagement through surveys, open houses, workshops, pop-up events and community meetings. Every voice helped guide the vision for Dublin’s future for the next 10-20 years, from how the City plans neighborhoods and parks to how growth and innovation are managed.

“Dublin’s growth has always been guided by thoughtful planning and meaningful collaboration,” says Director of Community Planning and Development Jenny Rauch. “We work closely with key stakeholders, including residents, businesses and community partners, to make sure every decision reflects what people value most about living here. Community input initiatives allow us to listen, learn and plan for a future that continues to make Dublin a place where people want to live, work and visit.”

Residents have already helped identify priorities that will guide how the city grows, connects and thrives. Recent opportunities for community feedback include the Signature Trail project; playground renovations at Balgriffin Park, Sandy Corners and Emerald Fields North; Community Conversations about the West Innovation District and enhancements to the City’s GoDublin app.

“The City of Dublin is extraordinary in how they go out of their way to collect public feedback and then really listen to it. As an involved resident I have seen this time and time again,” says Dublin resident Tracie Bourquin. “I know when I attend a meeting, fill out a survey or even just send an email, my city representatives truly value what I have to say and listen. I have seen firsthand how my feedback has affected the course of action the city has taken. It is empowering as a citizen to know that what I think matters, and I can really make a difference."

Putting the community in the Community Plan

Neighborhood association leaders gather to meet with City staff for updates and community conversations.

Envision Dublin is the City’s comprehensive plan, a roadmap to guide how Dublin grows and evolves over the next 10-20 years. It outlines strategies and policies to ensure that future development aligns with what the community values most.

Building on the City’s 2022 Strategic Framework and its vision of being “the most sustainable, connected and resilient global city of choice,” Envision Dublin brings together years of planning, data and, most importantly, community input. The plan reflects a shared vision shaped by residents, business owners and local stakeholders, all working together to define Dublin’s future.

Public participation has been at the heart of this process. Through surveys, interactive online mapping tools, open houses, workshops, stakeholder interviews and events such as the Dublin Market, the City collected feedback from more than 5,300 touchpoints. Thousands of ideas, comments and insights helped shape the plan, ensuring it reflects what matters most to the people who call Dublin home.

Karen Hejmanowski is a Dublin resident who also works in the city. Through public participation, she’s been able to share her feedback through community input and development update forums.

“My participation in these events and forums makes me feel that my suggestions and concerns are being addressed and that the City of Dublin is also providing valuable insight into the future development of our community,” she says. “These efforts enable residents to gain a deeper understanding of the city’s needs, priorities and concerns, while also providing valuable input into the overall decision-making process.”

Ready to get involved?

You can continue to play an active role in Dublin’s story by sharing your ideas, providing feedback and joining conversations about what matters most to you and your neighborhood.

Attend public meetings or planning sessions to learn more or share thoughts on upcoming projects. The City’s website, DublinOhioUSA.gov, has a calendar that lists all public meetings.

Visit TellDublin.DublinOhioUSA.gov, the City’s page for community feedback and surveys. Learn more about upcoming projects, review key documents, complete surveys and be advised of public meetings. There’s even a link to submit questions or follow projects to get updates.

Connect with your HOA and stay involved in neighborhood discussions.

Consider serving on a City board or commission. Learn more at FuelTheFuture.DublinOhioUSA.gov.

Volunteer to help bring community projects and events to life. Whether it’s a one-day commitment or longer-term service, there are hundreds of opportunities to make a difference in Dublin. Visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/Volunteer-Service-Opportunities to learn more.

Every idea matters and every voice plays a part in shaping Dublin’s story. Together, Dubliners are creating a community that grows with purpose and heart, one that’s connected, forward-thinking and proud of its roots. When you plan with purpose, you build more than a city – you build a place where innovation, connection and quality of life come together for everyone who calls Dublin home.

Aisling Babbitt is the Deputy Director of Communications & Marketing for the City of Dublin.