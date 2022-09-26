Dublin Life Bookmarks | October/November 2022

I Know What’s Best for You: Stories on Reproductive Freedom

by Shelly Oria

Filled with the insights of 28 contributors, I Know What’s Best for You examines reproductive rights issues and their impact on biological women and people who can bear children. This intersectional collection comprises fiction, poetry, essays and plays to explore the harsh reality of reproductive health access.

The Last Karankawas

by Kimberly Garza

Carly Castillo returns every morning from her nursing shifts to a home she shares with her grandmother on Albacore Avenuethe only place she’s ever known. When her grandmother’s health deteriorates, Carly starts to imagine a life outside of Galveston, Texas. As palm trees die and water is soiled with oil, a near-hurricane gathers strength off the coast and Carly is faced with the earth-shattering decision to hunker down and weather the storm or flee inland to a new life.

My Life

by CAPE and SuChin Pak

“Asian American” is an umbrella term that simply cannot capture the unique experiences of the 23 million people that fall under the banner. Unique languages, cultures and histories create rich diversity in the Asian American community despite the overt racism, erasure and fetishization of its people. My Life presents poems, comics and essays from voices to shed light on their experiences and the complexity of the Asian American experience.

How to Raise n Antiracist

by Ibram X. Kendi

When New York Times estselling author Ibram X. Kendi was asked “how do I raise an antiracist child” he wasn’t sure he even wanted an answer to the question. Though at first he wanted to shield his child from racism entirely, research taught him that the best way to teach antiracism to children is to teach and model it as early as possible. Children must be armored and equipped to endure the existing racism in the world, but caregivers and parents must also assist in building a

more just future for all. Following his model from How to Be an Antiracist and joining it with contemporary research and his own experience as a parent, Kendi offers an essential guide for raising antiracist children who can support the construction of an antiracist world.