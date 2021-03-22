Bookmarks | Dublin Life April/May 2021

Do Better: Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy

by Rachel Ricketts

Educator and activist Rachel Ricketts is no stranger to the work required to fight against racism. In Do Better: Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy, Ricketts acknowledges the apprehension that many people feel when educating themselves to become stronger anti-racists, and offers an accessible guide that covers key concepts, terminology and strategies to provide people with the tools to better fight against racism and white supremacy.

All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis

by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Confronting the climate crisis can be overwhelming and paralyzing, a reality of which the many contributors to All We Can Save are well aware. Rather than remain paralyzed, Johnson et al. present a powerhouse compilation of diverse women perspectives focused on change and tangible solutions to the climate crisis. A striking blend of essays, art and poetry, this is a book on climate change unlike any other, offering a critical and fresh view of how to fix our world from a diverse collection of visionaries.

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

Historians and antiracist activists Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain have long provided crucial thinking and writings on the history of the black experience in America. Four Hundred Souls covers the long four centuries since 20 Ndongo slaves landed in mainland America before the arrival of the Mayflower. Organized chronologically with contributions from brilliant scholars, artists, lawyers and writers, Kendi and Blain put forward a truthful history focused on the injustices leveled against Black folks, and how they have changed the world regardless.

Even As We Breathe

by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

A novel set in 1942, Even As We Breathe focuses on Cowney Sequoyah and the mountains of western North Carolina in summer. Working as a groundskeeper for a park inn, Cowney struggles with the duality of life at home on Cherokee land and at the inn where foreign leaders negotiate questionable backroom deals in secret quarters. Race and class collide in this exploration of imprisonment in America, and Cowney comes to a stark realization about the human spirit that lives on after the body’s end.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Mallory Arnold at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com. Due to recent health concerns, the next Dublin Life Book Club meeting will be virtual. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. via Google Meet.

The Paris Library

by Janet Skeslien Charles

Based on the true World War II story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris, this is an unforgettable story of romance, friendship, family and the power of literature to bring us together, perfect for fans of The Lilac Girls and The Paris Wife.

