Bookmarks - Dublin Life

Malas: A Novel

by Marcela Fuentes

For readers of Sandra Cisneros, comes a story of family, revenge and rebirth. It’s 1951 in La Cienega, Texas when Pilar, accused of stealing a woman’s husband, brings a curse upon her family. Forty years later, soon-to-be 15-year-old Lulu meets a stranger at her grandmother’s funeral. As their kinship grows, Lulu learns the secrets of her family’s past and of the women who will inspire her to face her fast-approaching future head on.

Holiday Country: A Novel

by İnci Atrek

Expand Holiday Country

Ada loves leaving California each summer with her mother to vacation at their villa near the glittering Aegean Sea. Despite how easily she immerses herself in the culture, she can’t shake the feeling that she doesn’t belong. When a man from her mother’s romantic past arrives, Ada starts dreaming of an idyllic life with her family permanently in Turkey. This imagined life however, is turned up-side-down as sparks ignite for Ada as well.

How to Age Disgracefully

by Clare Pooley

After taking a job running the Senior Citizens’ Social Club at the community center, Lydia assumes she’ll spend quiet afternoons drinking tea and playing cards. But the seniors Lydia meets aren’t what she expected, including Art, a failed actor turned kleptomaniac. When the club learns the city plans to sell their meeting place, the sneaky seniors have a plan: team up with the neighboring daycare and save the building, by any means necessary.

The Backyard Bird Chronicles

by Amy Tan

From the best-selling author of The Joy Luck Club comes a witty and spectacularly written account of the beauty all around us that’s hiding in plain sight. Through sketches, daily journal entries and thoughtfully posed questions, Tan shares her deeply personal experiences watching the world, and of course birds, through her window. Written like characters from her novels, the birds in Tan’s backyard, with their intricate lives, helped her find solace in a tumultuous world.

My Beloved Monster: Masha, the Half-wild Rescue Cat Who Rescued Me

by Caleb Carr

Growing up, Carr lived in a chaotic household where his closest relationships became ones with cats. It wasn’t until adulthood that he formed his most special feline bond with a Siberian Forest cat named Masha. After saving her from a shelter, and with years of cat knowledge, Carr decoded Masha’s inner life and connected to her in a way pet owners only dream of.

Expand My Beloved Monster

Horse

By Geraldine Brooks

Follow along as Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks brings out a true story centered around one of the greatest racehorses in American history, a long-lost painting and remains found in someone’s attic.

Dublin Life Book Club Selections

Editor’s Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Location TBD.