Bookmarks - Dublin Life | December 2024/January 2025

The Borrowed Life of Frederick Fife: A Novel

by Anna Johnston

For readers of Remarkably Bright Creatures comes a heartfelt story of forgiveness, redemption and mistaken identity. Frederick has lived his life borrowing from others while always returning things in better shape than he got them. But at 82 and with no one left to borrow from, Frederick is destitute and lonely. When he’s mistaken for a man living in a nursing home, Frederick borrows one more thing... someone else’s life.

Village Weavers

by Myriam J. A. Chancy

This is the story of a bond between two women joined by their country and their secrets. Despite being from opposite ends of the social ladder, Gertie and Sisi become friends living in 1940s Port-au-Prince. But when conflict arises between their families and in their country, revelations and continents drive a wedge between them. Reunited decades later, their differences more apparent than ever, each must decide if they can ever trust the other again.

A Certain Kind of Starlight

by Heather Webber

A Certain Kind of Starlight transports readers to a whimsical town in Alabama. When their beloved aunt gets sick, Abby and Tessa Jane have no choice but to return to run the family bakery. Although wary of what their homecoming will bring, the women find that coming back to Starlight might be the best way to move forward.

Into the Cut Grass

by Trevor Noah

From the New York Times bestselling author of Born a Crime comes a magical story about a boy discovering the secrets of sharing, connection and finding peace with loved ones. Told through gorgeous illustrations from artist Sabina Hahn, Noah weaves his signature humor into a fable to be read and enjoyed by all ages.

Beyond the Surface: a Gold Medalist's Guide to Finding and Loving Yourself

by Jessica Long

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long is one of the most decorated athletes in history, but her journey to greatest was paved with countless struggles. Through life’s hardest challenges, Long learned the strength that lies in persevering and that nothing is as important as loving yourself. Long shares the resources and practices that got her through her darkest days and guides readers on how to use them in their own lives.

Dublin Life Book Club info:

Jan. 8

7 p.m. Location TBD

Big Lies in a Small Town by Diane Chamberlain

Morgan Christopher’s art career is put on hold when she is charged for a crime she did not commit. She is given a chance to make it all go away if she takes a job restoring an old post office art mural created by a woman named Anna Dale in a small town in North Carolina. Can Morgan uncover the story behind the mural and what happened to Anna?