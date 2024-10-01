Bookmarks - Dublin Life | October/November 2024

By Hannah Burkhard – Librarian Supervisor at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Faculty Lounge: A Novel

by Jennifer Mathieu

Baldwin High School is in for quite a year. When the teachers throw a memorial service for a recently deceased substitute on school grounds, they set off a chain of events that throw the school into a tailspin. Full of hilarious moments and oh-so-real insights, The Faculty Lounge is a love letter to teachers and an instant bestseller.

It’s Elementary

by Elise Bryant

It’s Elementary is a fast-paced and quick-witted mystery that leaves readers guessing until the very end. Channeling her experiences as a teacher, Bryant answers the question of just how far some parents are willing to go to give their children everything. This story has humor, heart and a school psychologist with great forearms!

The Phoenix Ballroom: A Novel

by Ruth Hogan

Now a wealthy widow, Venetia Hargreaves is ready to follow her passions, which include restoring the ballroom that used to be her dance studio. But Venetia’s plan to rediscover herself ends up as so much more than she ever hoped for in this inspiring new story from the bestselling author of The Keeper of Lost Things.

On Thriving: Harnessing Joy Through Life’s Great Labors

by Brandi Sellerz-Jackson

For readers of Glennon Doyle and Lori Gottlieb’s I Think You Should Talk to Someone, comes an inspiring and soul-stirring new book about how to stop simply surviving and start thriving. Brandi Sellerz-Jackson, a renowned doula, teaches readers how to remain present when tackling life’s toughest labors.

A Very Private School: A Memoir

by Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer

From Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, comes a new book about an antiquated boarding school system and the lasting impact of its culture of cruelty. Drawing from his own harrowing memories and those of his schoolmates, Spencer walks readers through the pain and hopelessness experienced by so many youths with the hope of helping himself and others reclaim their lost childhoods.

Dublin Life Book Club Section

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgil@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Location TBD.

Looking for Jane

by Heather Marshall

Unfold the lives of three women that became intertwined by the discovery of a long-lasting letter and 1970’s underground abortion network in Toronto. Follow along with Angela Creighton, the letter reader, as she tries to find the original intended recipient so they can hear its life-shattering confession.