Bookmarks | Dublin August/September 2021

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Putting down roots in the fast paced, chaotic hustle and bustle of New York City was supposed to prove August’s disbelief in cinematic love true – at least, that was the plan until she met Jane. Dazzling and mysterious with a soft smile and leather jacket, Jane seems impossible in August’s eyes until she realizes that Jane looks like a retro punk rocker because she is literally displaced in time from the 1970s. Charming and big-hearted, One Last Stop challenges the cynical to believe in the magic that appears to be out of reach.

The Office of Historical Corrections: A Novella and Stories by Danielle Evans

Known for her wit and insight into the complexity of hu- man relationships, Evans presents a collection of stories filled with rich, mul- ticultural characters struggling with uni- versal experiences regarding grief and love. Evans focuses on brief, nearly inconsequential moments to explore race, culture and the cost of setting the record straight in American history.

One Drop: Shifting the Lens on Race by Yaba Blay

Ever since the first enslaved Africans arrived in America, the one drop rule long maintained that even the faintest trace of African ancestry meant a person could not be considered white. A crooked method of social order, this standard served to preserve white racial purity. Centuries later, Blay explores how historical definitions of race have impacted modern racial identities. A strikingly beautiful portrait of Black- ness, One Drop consists of stunning portraits and 60 unique perspectives from contributors representing 25 countries.

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden

An engrossing crime thriller, Winter Counts centers on Virgil Wounded Horse, an enforcer on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

After heroin makes its way onto the reservation and into his nephew’s hands, Virgil sets out for retribution. On the quest to track down the source of the drugs, Virgil must grapple with unset- tling realizations about his tribe’s money and power, his own demons, and Native identity.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Brandon Klein at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Location TBD. Details will be emailed a week prior.

Midnight at the Blackbird Café

by Heather Webber

In the little town of Wicklow, Anna Kate has returned to bury her beloved Granny Zee, owner of the Blackbird Café.

It was supposed to be a quick trip to close the café and settle her grandmother’s estate, but despite her best intentions Kate finds herself inexplicably drawn to the quirky Southern town her mother ran away from so many years ago and the mysterious blackbird pie everybody can’t stop talking about.

Giuseppe Fricano is the homework help center specialist for the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.