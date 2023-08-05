Dublin Life Bookmarks | August/September 2023

Pickleball Is Life: The Complete Guide to Feeding Your Obsession

by Erin McHugh

With millions of Americans out on the court each day, you’ve likely heard of pickleball. Whether you’re curious to know what it’s all about, where its silly name came from or you’re perfecting your cross-court dink, Pickleball is Life is a must-read. This bright and witty book shares the history of the sport and the ins and outs of game play all while helping to answer the question: Why is pickleball so popular? This hilarious book about the country’s latest sports craze is as fun to read as it is to play pickleball itself.

Tomb of Sand

by Geetanjali Shree

After the death of her husband, 80-year-old matriarch Ma spends her days depressed in bed. None of her family members can rouse her from her state, not even her favorite grandson, the ever-cheerful Sid. But when Sid’s younger brother, Ma’s very serious grandson who never laughs, brings her a golden cane, Ma’s entire life changes. Finally able to get out of bed, Ma begins a journey full of fantastical adventures that shock her family and turn everyone’s understanding of who they are upside down.

My Father’s Brain: Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer's

by Sandeep Jauhar

My Father’s Brain tells the deeply affecting story of a man’s descent with Alzheimer’s through the eyes of his physician son. With honesty and heart, Sandeep Jauhar shares his experiences from noticing the early signs and trying to explain away the behaviors to dealing with his father’s death in the midst of family discord. In this blend of science writing and personal memoir, Jauhar shares what happens in the brain as we age and how that degradation affects those we love.

Blue Skies

by T.C. Boyle

After Cat is denied a dog, a baby and a faithful fiance, she decides what she needs now is a snake. And not just any snake, but one the budding social media star can wear around her neck like glistening jewelry. When she finally buys one and then immediately loses it, she accidentally sets a chain of outrageous and increasingly dangerous events in motion, but those may not even be her biggest concern as she tries to deal with the constant barrage of wild and extreme weather hitting the Florida coast. This eco thriller is like no other, but is the perfect next read for fans of satires a la Christopher Moore and suspenseful and deep novels such as Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam.