Dublin Life Bookmarks | April/May 2023

Wade in the Water

by Nyani Nkrumah

Precocious 11-year-old Ella lives on the Black side of racially divided Ricksville, Mississippi in the early 1980s. Too smart for her own good, Ella, who loves her town and those who reside there, is considered a nuisance by many, including her own mother. But Ella is about to make a very unexpected acquaintance, and what she isn’t sharing may come out after all. Ms. St. James, a well-to-do white woman from Princeton, has just arrived in town. Her presence immediately has many on edge, and the residents only grow wearier as Ms. St. James and Ella form a very unlikely friendship. What begins as tutoring sessions between the two becomes a powerful bond that transcends race, class, and age. But Ms. St. James, like Ella, has a secret of her own, and its revelation could cause devastating consequences. This riveting story that unfolds through alternating timelines and voices explores how we untangle the web of truths and lies to find out just who we really are.

Now is Not the Time to Panic

by Kevin Wilson

Now is Not the Time to Panic tells the witty yet nuanced story of the unexpected consequences of young love. The book begins in 1996 with Frankie, a lonely 16-year-old stuck spending yet another sad summer in Coalfield, Tennessee. Luckily for her, another lonely teen has just moved to town. Frankie and new kid Zeke forge an immediate connection, one that flourishes due to their mutual interest in art. The two decide to create a poster that merges Frankie’s writing aspirations with Zeke’s artistic talents, and to their surprise, the enigmatic and anonymous project they’ve created and posted across town becomes a local mystery. Rumors that the posters were created by Satanists or kidnappers run rampant and the town begins to spiral, causing dangerous repercussions. The story picks back up 20 years later as Frances Budge, famous

author, gets a call out of the blue from a reporter investigating the Coalfield Panic of 1996. He wants to know more about the notorious posters, but she wants to preserve the life she’s built with her husband and daughter. Frances must now decide if finally ridding herself of the past still haunting her is worth risking her future.

Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be

by Becky Kennedy

Dr. Becky Kennedy, a popular parenting expert, shares her most useful and practical philosophies for raising kids in her new book Good Inside. Kennedy explains that many techniques sold to parents over the years – from rewards charts to time outs – are based on shaping behaviors. Not only do they simply not work, but the bad techniques lead to burn out and the fear of failure for many caretakers. That’s why Kennedy has developed her own approaches, ones that help parents build skills their children will need to lead successful lives and ones that will make any caretaker feel supported and capable.

Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable

by Zain Asher

Zain Asher’s debut book Where the Children Take Us tells the inspiring story of her extraordinary family. She shares her mother Obiajulu’s harrowing tale of surviving genocide, famine and poverty before immigrating to London from Nigeria, only to become a widower raising four children. But Obiajulu didn’t let crippling grief, nor the prejudices faced in her new home, stop her from pushing her children to achieve greatness. Asher details the lengths her mother went to help the four siblings succeed, but reminds readers that Obiajulu also showered her children with endless support and love and used her Nigerian parenting techniques to do the unexpected. Asher and her 3three siblings grew up to be a CNN anchor, an Oscar-nominated actor, a medical doctor, and a thriving entrepreneur thanks to their mother.

BOOK CLUB SECTION

Editor's Note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list, or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com.

The World Played Chess

by Robert Dugoni

As Vincent Bianco’s son is getting ready to go off to college, he is reminded of his final summer before college. All he wanted to do was collect a little beer money and enjoy his final summer, so he got a job as a laborer on a construction crew. As he worked alongside two Vietnam vets – one of whom suffers from PTSD – Vincent gets the education of a lifetime.