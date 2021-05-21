Bookmarks | Dublin June/July 2021

Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of An Unexpected Friendship and A Beloved

Restaurant

By Mashama Bailey

Sharing a meal provides common ground for all people to connect; food is nourishment, but it also brings people together. Black, White, and The Grey recounts the tale of Mashama Bailey, a Black woman chef, and John O. Morisano, a white business man, and their journey to traverse the racial divide to turn a 1938 Greyhound bus terminal into one of Savannah’s best restaurants. Wrapping up each chapter with a recipe, this cookbook presents mediations and meals well-seasoned with wisdom and human experience.

Bavel: Modern Recipes Inspired by the Middle East

By Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis

A stunning cookbook by the award-winning chefs behind one of Los Angeles’ most beloved restaurants, Bavel offers a spread of over 80 contemporary recipes that celebrate the cuisine from myriad Middle Eastern countries. Perfect for the home cook desiring to diversify their repertoire or a novice looking to experiment, this trove of recipes is designed to cultivate and inspire all culinary minds.

Libertie

By Kaitlyn Greenidge

Libertie, the daughter of a Black woman physician in reconstruction-era Brooklyn, was destined by her mother to attend medical school and join the family practice, leaving Libertie’s passion for music stifled and unfulfilled. After accepting an engagement that promised equality between Libertie and her husband-to-be, she must grapple with the reality of what freedom means for a Black woman. Teeming with historical details and inspired by one of the first Black woman doctors in the United States, this novel presents a timeless story that grapples with race, misogyny, and identity.

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev

By Dawnie Walton

In 1970s New York City, Opal can’t even imagine settling into a stale and lifeless 9 a.m.-5 p.m. fate. Sporting iconic Afro-punk style and attitude, Opal has her eyes set on rock ‘n’ roll stardom. After a rival band brandishes a racist symbol at a promotional concert, Opal speaks out loudly in protest, setting off a chain of events that force her to reconcile the brutal realities of speaking truth as a Black woman. Provocative and bold, this novel dispels the fog of nostalgia and explores the ugly side of the glamorous 1970s rock ’n’ roll industry

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe there is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each one the story of another reality. One tells the story of your life as it is, along with another book for the other life you could have lived if you had made a different choice at any point in your life. While we all wonder how our lives might have been, what if you had the chance to go to the library and see for yourself? Would any of these other lives truly be better?