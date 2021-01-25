Bookmarks | Dublin Life February/March 2021

Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All

By Martha S. Jones

Vanguard recalls the many women who fought for equal rights during the suffrage movement, but urges the reader to notice the hidden Black voices within the movement.

Do Nothing: How to Break Away From Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving

By Celeste Headlee

In an ever-changing world that places value on productivity, people are working more than living and experiencing more stress and anxiety with every step. Journalist Celeste Headlee posits that the key to slowing down and finding peace lies in embracing creativity, the foundational component of being human.

A History of My Brief Body

By Billy-Ray Belcourt

A History of My Brief Body explores a rich life crafted by a broken world, colonial violence and deep explorations of the body and mind. Belcourt revisits elements of his early life and formative years by opening with a letter to his kokum (grandmother). Hailing from the Driftpile First Nation in Alberta, Belcourt goes on to meditate on the roles of gender, anger and shame in his life. Poetic and heartbreaking, Belcourt illustrates the power of language in this devastating and consoling reflection about life, sexuality and the human experience.

The Guest List

By Lucy Foley

On an island off the coast of Ireland, guests gather to celebrate two people joining their lives together as one. It’s a wedding for a magazine, or for a celebrity. But perfection is for plans, and people are all too human. When someone turns up dead, the question arises: Who didn’t wish the happy couple well? And perhaps more important, why?

News of the World

Paulette Jiles

Now a major motion picture starring Tom Hanks! In the aftermath of the Civil War, an aging itinerant news reader agrees to transport a young captive of the Kiowa back to her people in this exquisitely rendered, morally complex, multilayered novel of historical fiction from the author of Enemy Women that explores the boundaries of family, responsibility, honor and trust.

