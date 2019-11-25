Bookmarks | Dublin Life December 2019/January 2020

Grand Union by Zadie Smith

Though known largely for her work as a novelist and essayist, Zadie Smith’s first collection of short stories is steeped in the same rich thoughtfulness and exploration as White Teeth and Feel Free. Grand Union tackles relevant topics such as race, class, gender roles and human relationships. A master of perspective, Smith presents valuable topics in accessible prose that is as engaging as it is wise.

Roar by Cecelia Ahern

Ahern turns storytelling on its head with this collection of imaginative short stories that stand solidly on their own, or as crucial parts of a whole. Laden with cleverness and whimsy, these stories highlight the many ways in which women conquer diversity with resourcefulness, wit and empathy.

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar

War is ugly business, as confirmed by an agent who finds the letter of a rival combatant in this speculative novel. An unlikely connection forms between these two agents as they both work tirelessly toward shining futures for their factions despite being on opposing sides of the same fight. Bold and contemplative, El-Mohtar presents a tale of finding common ground in the most gruesome of places, often with the most surprising company.

Unashamed: Musings of a Fat, Black Muslim by Leah Vernon

Growing up, Leah Vernon was supposed to live by a long list of rules and assumed standards about her body, family and faith. Vernon airs the many ways in which her sexuality, weight, mental illness and race were challenged throughout the years, and how she learned to set her own standards for goodness and success. Brutally honest and refreshingly irreverent, Unashamed gives the marginalized a voice that is firmly confident yet funny, and encourages all to live unapologetically.