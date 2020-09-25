Bookmarks | Dublin Life October/November 2020

Note: The Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library is open for curbside and returns only.

Spooky reads for the fall season

If It Bleeds

Stephen King

The king of horror publishes a uniquely satisfying collection of longer short fiction. This novella includes favorites such as Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, The Life of Chuck and Rat. Read – if you dare!

The Sun Down Motel

Simone St. James

Viv Delaney wants to move to New York City, and to help pay for it she takes a job as the night clerk at the Sun Down Motel in Fell, New York. But something isn’t right at the motel, something haunting and scary.

The Hollow Ones

Chuck Hogan and Guillermo del Toro

Odessa Hardwicke’s life is derailed when she’s forced to turn her gun on her partner, Walt Leppo, an FBI agent who turns sour while apprehending a rampaging murderer. The shooting, justified by self defense, shakes the young FBI agent to her core. Devastated, Odessa is placed on desk leave pending a full investigation. But what most troubles Odessa isn’t the tragedy itself, it’s the shadowy presence she thought she saw fleeing the deceased agent’s body after his death.

Recipe books for Thanksgiving, as selected by renowned chefs

Selections published in The New York Times

From the Oven to the Table

Diana Henry

All of the recipes in this book can be cooked in one dish or pan. You simply prep the ingredients then pop them in the oven to roast while you get on with your life. From quick after-work suppers and light veggie meals to more substantial feasts to feed friends, these recipes are packed with full-on flavor.

Jubilee

Toni Tipton-Martin

With more than 100 recipes, from classics such as sweet potato biscuits, seafood gumbo, buttermilk fried chicken and pecan pie with bourbon, to lesser-known dishes such as bourbon and apple hot toddies, spoon bread, and baked ham glazed with Champagne, Jubilee presents techniques, ingredients and dishes that show the roots of African American cooking.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Mallory Arnold at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com. Due to recent health concerns, the next Dublin Life Book Club meeting will be virtual. The next Zoom meeting is scheduled for October 20, 7-8 p.m.

Know My Name

By Chanel Miller

Know My Name will forever transform the way we think about sexual assault, challenging our beliefs about what is acceptable and speaking truth to the tumultuous reality of healing. It also introduces readers to an extraordinary writer, one whose words have already changed our world. Entwining pain, resilience, and humor, this memoir will stand as a modern classic.