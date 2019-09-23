Bookmarks | Dublin Life October/November 2019

Good Kids, Bad City: A Story of Race and Wrongful Conviction in America's Rust Belt

By Kyle Swenson

Swenson writes a detailed exploration of the story of Wiley Bridgeman, Kwame Ajamu, and Rickey Jackson, three young African American men who were wrongfully imprisoned in the 1970s. Swenson guides the reader through their eventual exoneration when the primary witness recanted his testimony, but only after the three men served more than 100 years in prison combined. Steeped in Cleveland, Ohio history, Good Kids, Bad City shines a light straight into the corruption that allowed such an atrocity to occur, and onto the broader issues of race in the U.S. as a whole.

Women Rowing North: Navigating Life's Currents and Flourishing as We Age

By Mary Bray Pipher

Forward-thinking and reflective, Women Rowing North meditates on women’s experiences as they move through life garnering wisdom, insight, empathy, and authenticity. Pipher examines the challenges imposed on women by societal and cultural expectations, and uses her family experience in tandem with her experiences as a psychologist and anthropologist in order to thrive in the face of life’s hardships.

Find Me

By André Aciman

From the celebrated author of Call Me by Your Name comes its anticipated sequel, focusing on Elio and his father 10 years after the events of the first book. Aciman writes softly and with a sensitivity that truly replicates the difficulties presented by being human. Artful and immersed in the nuances of emotion, Find Me elicits a sense of romance that feels authentic, organic, and, ultimately worthwhile.

Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope

By Karamo Brown

The second of the Fab Five to release a memoir, Karamo Brown first had to redefine what culture would mean as the culture expert in Netflix’s Queer Eye. Part Jamaican and part Cuban, trained in social work and psychotherapy, Karamo came to the conclusion that culture doesn’t rest in art museums and theater alone; instead, culture is built by people and their relationships, burdens, tragedies and victories over the forces that would serve to ruin them. For Brown, the importance of culture comes down to cultivating a culture for oneself – one that promotes mental wellness, self-love and emotional openness with those nearby.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

My Lovely Wife

By Samantha Downing

Dexter meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith in this wildly compulsive debut thriller about a couple whose 15 year marriage has finally gotten too interesting...