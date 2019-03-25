Bookmarks | Dublin Life April/May 2019

The Water Cure

by Sophie Mackintosh

Tense and foreboding, The Water Cure tells the story of three sisters raised in isolation, protected by the toxicity of outside society. Immersed in cultish rituals and therapies designed by their father to fortify them against the degrading world, the sisters begin to splinter when three strange men wash ashore and their world implodes.

Death is Hard Work

by Khaled Khalifa

During the Syrian Civil War a son must traverse a warzone to bury his father in their family plot to fulfill his dying wish. Persuading his estranged siblings to help him, the youngest son leads a quest through a maze of militias and competing forces to deliver his father’s body from Damascus to its final resting place.

Smoketown: The Untold Story of the Other Great Black Renaissance

by Mark Whitaker

Harlem and Chicago weren’t the only meccas for black artists, writers, athletes and musicians in the 20th century. Pittsburgh was home to one of the most well-read black newspapers in the country, and the great city fielded some of the best baseball teams of the Negro League. Smoketown explores musicians like Duke Ellington who were forever changed by the city, the steel-making city’s appeal to southern immigrants and the inevitable downfall of industry.

Parkland: Birth of a Movement

By David Cullen

In the face of horror and tragedy, the survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School used their grief as a catalyst for change. Rather than by diving into the mind of the shooter, David Cullen, author of Columbine, reports through the voices of key participants of the Never Again MSD movement. Harrowing and beautifully told, Parkland explores how a group of students rallied in the face of unspeakable violence in order to drive national change.