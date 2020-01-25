Bookmarks | Dublin Life Feb/March 2020

Burn It Down: Women Writing About Anger by Nancy Dancyger

Like all human emotions, rage does not manifest equally for all people, as examined in Burn It Down. From systematic injustice to body image, a diverse group of women discuss the role of rage and its increasing place in the lives of women and cultural norms in this collection of essays. Cathartic and fresh, Burn It Down offers purpose and validation to those who have never felt entitled to express their anger.

The Other’s Gold by Elizabeth Ames

Ames’ debut novel dives deep into the joy and excitement of building a friendship group, and the turmoil of feeling that group change with age. The Other’s Gold focuses on four characters bound to one another from their idyllic college years into adulthood, and is broken into four sections: the Accident, the Accusation, the Kiss, and the Bite. Laden with affection, The Other’s Gold speaks volumes to the importance of friend-love in all stages of life.

Hundred: What You Learn in a Lifetime by Heike Faller

Rarely do books illustrated for adults carry the same wisdom and repose as this contemplative exploration of life’s many teachings. Every moment holds lessons large and small, spanning a lifetime of realizations that shape who we are. From lessons learned at age 7 to 60 and beyond, Hundred explores the thousands of tiny experiences that compose an entire life.

We're Still Here: Pain and Politics in the Heart of America by Jennifer M. Silva

For many years working-class Americans have understood how brutal the United States economy can be. Silva tells a story rooted in longstanding hardship that examines the decline of the American Dream. Roused from over 100 interviews with Latino, black and white working-class people from a small coal town in Pennsylvania, Silva reports the diminishment of the working-class’s usual routines. As Silva observes the working class creating new mechanisms to cope with pain, she notes that we must adapt in order to solve the political and civil disengagement in America.