Bookmarks | Dublin Life February/March 2019

Gordon Ramsay’s Healthy, Lean & Fit: Mouthwatering Recipes to Fuel You for Life

By Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay cooks up a collection of recipes split into three sections, as the name suggests: healthy recipes to promote wellness, lean recipes to help with weight loss, and fit dishes to dig into before and after workouts. Never compromising on flavor, Ramsay’s approach to food is healthy, delicious and approachable even for a novice in the kitchen.

Searching for Stars on an Island in Maine

By Alan Lightman

In this lyrical contemplation from an accomplished physicist, Alan Lightman explores the nature of religion and belief in the framework of his scientific mind. Drawing on known concepts such as absolute truth and relativity, Lightman presents an analysis that discusses the vying ideologies inherent to human existence.

How to Love a Jamaican

By Alexia Arthurs

Alexia Arthurs writes a collection of captivating, honest stories that discuss topics of tenderness and animosity, and the tensions between them. Focusing on Jamaican immigrants, Arthurs delves into close personal relationships between Jamaicans and their families set in urban metropolises, midwest America, and island communities back home.

Hunger: A Memoir of (my) Body

By Roxane Gay

Deftly maneuvering through topics of mental health, body image, self-love and self-care, Roxane Gay reflects on her own life and the struggle to both feed and find love for her body – despite undergoing severe acts of violence. Vulnerable and powerful, Hunger broaches these topics of personal health and safety with clarity, potency and a perspective steeped in wisdom.

Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Managing Editor Nathan Collins at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com. We’ll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, 6726 Perimeter Loop Rd.

Educate

By Tara Westover

Tara Westover was 17 the first time she set foot in a classroom. Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, she prepared for the end of the world by stockpiling home-canned peaches and sleeping with her "hear-for-the-hills bag." In the summer she stewed herbs for her mother, a midwife and healer, and in the winter she salvaged in her father's junkyard. Lacking any formal education, Tara began to educate herself.