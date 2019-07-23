Bookmarks | Dublin Life August/September 2019

Naturally Tan

By Tan France

Long before sharing life wisdom and fashion expertise on Netflix’s Queer Eye, Tan France waded through the troubled waters of ridicule before coming out in his mid-30s. France’s story documents racial and religious bullying growing up as one of the only South Asian Muslims in the predominantly white South Yorkshire, England of his youth. Laden with wit, this memoir chronicles a journey of success in marriage, self-expression, sexual identity and keen business with a charming voice that is Naturally Tan.

Tell Me Who You Are: Sharing Our Stories of Race, Culture, & Identity

By Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi

Determined to find a deeper, more meaningful discussion of race, Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi deferred college admission for a year in order to travel the U.S., taking the conversation directly to the people. Packed with hundreds of interviews, Tell Me Who You Are explores racism and its effects straight from those who experience it every day.

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous

By Ocean Vuong

The much anticipated first novel from poet Ocean Vuong, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous chronicles Little Dog’s letter to his mother, who cannot read. With deep cultural and familial ties to Vietnam, this story strides headfirst into topics of class, masculinity and mother-son relationships.

Modern HERstory: Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History

By Blair Imani

A contemporary history on 70 women, girls and nonbinary people fighting for social change, Modern HERstory presents an illustrated, intersectional overview of overlooked persons from the Civil Rights movement and Black Lives Matter to the Stonewall riots. Imani focuses on inclusivity with refreshing zeal and directs the long-monopolized spotlight to people of color, LGBTQ+ people, disabled people, people of faith, women and young people.

The Year of Yes

By Shonda Rhimes

The instant New York Times bestseller from the creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal and executive producer of How to Get Away With Murder shares how saying YES changed her life.