Bookmarks | Dublin Life December 2020/January 2021

Middle Grade

Amelia Fang and the Memory Thief

By Laura Ellen Anderson

Amelia Fang is a wickedly funny little vampire. She and her friends are taking part in a competition to earn a trip to the Pumpkin Paradise Park. But things go awry when the creatures of famed land Nocturnia begin to act strangely. Everyone’s memories are gone and Amelia is the only when who can save them.

Wink

By Rob Harrell

Ross doesn’t want to be known as the “cancer kid.” After being diagnosed with a rare eye cancer, he struggles to blend in and works through this devastating challenge with friends and family by his side. Wink is based on the author, Rob Harell’s, own life experience and includes hilarious comic-strip artwork.

Young Adult

Woven in Moonlight

By Isabel Ibanez

Ximena is what you’d call a stand-in, a decoy for the last remaining Illustrian royal named Condesa. Her people lost everything when the usurper Atoc used an ancient relic to summon ghosts and drive the Illustrians from La Ciudad. Now Ximena’s motivated by her insatiable thirst for revenge, and her rare ability to spin thread from moonlight.

We Used to be Friends

By Amy Spalding

Forget breakups with boyfriends. Best friend breakups are much worse and can get sticky, hurtful and downright traumatic. James and Kat were best friends at the start of their senior year but by graduation they’re no longer friends – what the heck happened? We Used to Be Friends tells of the pains of growing up and growing apart.

Adult

The Glass Hotel

By Emily St. John Mandel

A woman disappears from a containership and a massive Ponzi scheme implodes. Tips are swapped, secrets spilled and threats are taken very seriously. People who know too much disappear and lives weave together to tell the story of greed, guilt, fantasy and delusion.

You Exist Too Much

By Zaina Arafat

A Palestinian-American girl struggles to admit to her mother that she is queer, but when she does, all she hears is, “You exist too much.” Between flashbacks of the U.S. and the Middle East, the protagonist navigates New York City and tries to restrain all her greatest fantasies and desires caught between cultural, religious and sexual identities.

Dublin Life Book Club Selection

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list and for more information, email Mallory Arnold at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com. Due to recent health concerns, the next Dublin Life Book Club meeting will be virtual. The next Zoom meeting is scheduled for January 19, 7-8 p.m.

The Vanishing Half

Britt Bennett

The Vignes twin sisters will always be identical. But after growing up together in a small, southern Black community and running away at age 16, it’s not just the shape of their daily lives that is different as adults, it’s everything: their families, their communities, their racial identities. Many years later, one sister lives with her Black daughter in the same southern town she once tried to escape. The other secretly passes for white, and her white husband knows nothing of her past. Still, even separated by so many miles and just as many lies, the fates of the twins remain intertwined. What will happen to the next generation, when their own daughters’ storylines intersect?

Note: The Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library is open for curbside and returns only.