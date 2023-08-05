BIA Parade of Homes returns with more homes to explore

The annual Building Industry Association (BIA) Parade of Homes showcases the best central Ohio builders have to offer – from condos and townhomes to six-bedroom mini-mansions. With all the luxury homes and subdivisions popping up in and around Dublin in recent years, it’s no surprise the BIA Parade of Homes features new Dublin properties almost yearly.

This year, Pulte Homes will be showcasing its new luxury townhomes, Towns on the Parkway, located on John Shields Parkway. The Halston, one of two model options for the townhomes, boasts an open floor plan, three- to four bedrooms, two and a half to three and a half bathrooms, an outdoor deck, and a two-car garage. What’s even more special about these new builds is how close they are to the restaurants, shops and other businesses housed in Bridge Park, less than a mile away.

Similar to previous years, many of the new homes in the Parade are located on the northwest side of town in the sought after and ever-growing neighborhood of Jerome Village.

Pulte Homes will showcase its new Jerome Village housing developments: Homestead at Scotts Farm and Pioneer Crossing. Like many of the houses going up in the area, these custom homes are deluxe single-family homes with amenities like large kitchens, playrooms and theater rooms as well as three-car garages.

Also in the Jerome Village area, on Winterberry Drive, is a home from Bob Webb. This gorgeous six-bedroom home includes a four-car garage, five and a half baths, a covered porch, a large kitchen and multiple rooms for entertaining guests.

Virginia Homes is also showcasing a luxury home in Dublin this year. It is a four bedroom, three and a half bath, single-family home.

Many Dublin area builders will work with buyers to create their custom dream home and touring the Parade of Homes is a great way to get inspired before the building starts.

To see these homes and more, attend this year’s Parade starting on Sept. 21 and be sure to catch it before it ends on Oct. 8.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Dublin Life Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2023 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.