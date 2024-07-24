BIA Parade of Homes comes to Dublin

The annual Parade of Homes presented by the Building Industry Association (BIA) returns to Dublin this year showcasing Jerome Village as the Featured Community as well as some of central Ohio’s best builders and their new home designs.

Developed by Nationwide Realty Investors, Jerome Village is a Parade of Homes veteran, having been featured in the Parade multiple times. The master-planned community covers 2,000 acres, mostly in the Dublin school district, with 40 percent of the area reserved for green space and parks.

Most recently, Kroger announced that is it building a 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace at Jerome Village Market that will include a Murray’s cheese shop, an expanded apparel section, a fuel center and more.

The community includes a variety of neighborhoods and living styles ranging from single family homes to condominiums priced from the $300s to more than $5 million. There are several Jerome Village builders participating in this year’s Parade, including 3 Pillar Homes, Bob Webb, Epcon Communities, Manor Homes, M/I Homes, Pulte Homes, Rockford Homes, Schottenstein Homes and Virginia Homes.

The City of Dublin continues to thrive and supports residents with 140 miles of shared-use paths, 64 developed parks, attractive housing and superior schools. Dublin’s healthy tax base provides the resources necessary to keep pace with the city’s growth and underwrite the high quality of life enjoyed by Dublin’s corporate and residential citizens.

For more information about the BIA Parade of Homes, including floor plans of the homes, check www.biaparade.com.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Dublin Life Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2024 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed for free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.