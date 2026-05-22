Award-winning riverfront remodel blends indoor comfort with outdoor luxury

Set along the banks of the Scioto River, one local home has redefined what it means to bring the outdoors in. What was once a traditional backyard has since been transformed into a versatile, at-home retreat – connecting a four-season sunroom, elevated deck and resort-style poolscapes. The result: an award-winning design that blends comfort, function and natural beauty, suited for special occasions and everyday living alike.

× Expand Cleary Company

Thinking big

× Expand Cleary Company

Looking to expand their home of three years and take full advantage of its scenic riverfront location, the homeowners approached The Cleary Company with a clear vision: to create a multi-functional, outdoor living area that maintained indoor comfort while complementing the house’s existing architecture.

The project centered around the addition of a four-season sunroom connected to the home’s existing basement. Bright, airy and inviting, the sunroom was the heart of the remodel, says The Cleary Company Development and Design Manager Laura Watson.

The addition extends from the sunroom outward into an inground pool, accompanying lounge areas and a dedicated space for pool storage. Nearby, a covered cooking station sits beneath a cabana alongside a hot tub and firepit. Timeless Bluestone flows from the sunroom flooring into the surrounding landscape, seamlessly blending the inside with the outdoor space.

“The homeowners were really wanting to tie the landscaping by the pool into the new addition, so it worked out great,” says Watson.

Furthermore, the sunroom features two NanaWall Systems – folding glass walls – that allow the space to fully open up to the outdoors. This feature not only provides flexibility, but also helped the project win a Silver NanaAward for Residential Design, selected from a national pool of contenders.

“I entered the project into the competition, (which) was social media-based, so the public voted for it,” Watson says.

Above the sunroom, a spacious composite deck adds another layer of living. Among its standout features is a two-story fireplace which serves both the sunroom below and the deck above – creating a perfect setting for entertaining. The deck also includes a second cooking station, a covered dining area and additional lounging space.

On either side of the deck, staircases transition into natural, landscaped steps, tying each aspect of the addition together while providing easy access to both levels.

All in the details

× Expand Coastal Source

While the addition’s larger elements give it its grandeur, the smaller details considered during construction were just as important – brought to life through close collaboration between multiple teams.

Alongside The Cleary Company, the homeowners also worked with Hidden Creek Landscaping and Coastal Source, an outdoor audio and lighting company, to design a cohesive layout and ensure the project’s long-term functionality.

“We all met as a group to get things rolling, there was a lot of back-and-forth coordination because we were working at the same time… This project really took a village to create,” says Watson. “I did the 3D renderings, and Hidden Creek took that and added their renderings to it, so that gave the homeowners a really good idea of how it was all going to work together.”

Watson says crucial behind-the-scenes details included creating a proper drainage system for the upper-level deck, and making sure the two-story fireplace was designed safely and correctly.

Beyond structure, thoughtful finishing touches were key to the project’s completion, with lighting and an outdoor sound system bringing a final layer of life and ambiance to the backyard.

Pathway lighting discreetly lines the walkways, while accent and directional lighting highlight architectural and landscape features, including softly illuminating tree canopies. Meanwhile, a comprehensive audio system allows for even and uninterrupted distribution of music and media across the property, inside and out.

“It was all about creating a retreat that felt like a vacation every day,” says Watson. “The seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, along with the resort-like features, allows the homeowners to enjoy a luxurious and relaxing environment without ever leaving home.”

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.