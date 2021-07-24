ARTifacts | Concert series at Scioto Park returns

If ever there was a time to celebrate the opportunity to gather safely for an in-person arts experience, this is it! The beloved Sundays at Scioto concert series returns to Dublin’s Scioto Park beginning Aug. 15 and continues each Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 3. Musical genres vary each week for the free concerts. Every performing artist who was booked when

the 2020 series was canceled due to COVID-19 is on board for the 2021 series, which means it’s destined to be one of the strongest line- ups in the series’ 38-year history.

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Dublin Arts Council

Series lineup

Aug. 15

The BritPack

With an extensive repertoire spanning all the greatest decades of British musical output and led by classically trained vocalist/lead guitarist Matt Nakoa, The Brit- Pack features music from The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Police, The Who, Oasis, David Bowie, Queen and many, many more. Guests won’t want to miss Nakoa’s authentic delivery in this series-opener performance.

Aug. 22

George Barrie Band

George Barrie is a 2006 Dublin Coffman High School graduate performing rock,

alternative, blues, pop and groove. The George Barrie Band was recommended by WCBE radio music director Maggie Brennan as a “central Ohio performer to watch,” and the Sundays at Scioto series selection committee agree wholeheartedly.

Aug. 29

Turn It Up

Named for the famous opening in “Sweet Home Alabama,” Turn It Up pays tribute to the legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Dedicated to the unique sound that brought southern rock to the masses, Columbus-based Turn It Up takes the audience on a memorable journey, performing all of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s hits. Series fans will recognize longtime Sundays at Scioto sound engineer Dave Nilo on the keyboard.

Sept. 5

Heidi Burson

Heidi Burson travels from Nashville to her home state of Ohio to share her powerful voice and soulful style inspired by singers such as Etta James and Aretha Franklin. An award-winning artist and songwriter with two self-produced full-length albums, Burson has toured across the United States and Europe. She has performed at various festivals, concert series and notable venues such as the Bluebird Café, BB King’s in Nashville and the 100 Club in London.

Sept. 12

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

Two-time Grammy Award winning artist Terrance Simien, an eighth generation Louisiana Creole, leads his longtime Zydeco Experience bandmates as one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. They’ve performed more than 8,500 concerts and toured millions of miles to 45 countries during their eventful career and return to Sundays at Scioto as the People’s Choice from the most recent series in 2019.

Sept. 19

B2Wins

Twin brothers Walter and Wagner hail from the slums of Rio De Janeiro where they played classical music on violins their father made by hand. They came to America to chase their dream of becoming international pop stars and with a goal to change the world through their music, one smile at a time. Pronounced “bee- twins,” their live show features electric violin and ukulele in a hybrid mix of rock concert, jam session, dance party and stand-up comedy. Fans describe it as like seeing your new best friends in concert. Check them out for a preview on virtually every social media platform.

Sept. 26

Dulahan

Dulahan’s music is a Celtic hybrid that pays homage to the traditional but incorporates the varied musical influences of each of the four members of the band in its sound. The result is a unique blend of creative songwriting and musical energy from the Dayton-area band that draws on both contemporary and traditional Celtic but contains subtle hints of roots/ Americana. This popular quartet is touring extensively in Ohio this summer and looks forward to a warm welcome during their Dublin return.

Oct. 3

The Wildflowers

Tribute band The Wildflowers sound just like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers did in their prime, with the energy and musicianship to bring down the house with every performance. Presenting a stunningly accurate tribute, The Wildflowers band tours from their home base in Birmingham, Alabama, performing at festivals, night clubs and major concert venues, earning a reputation as one of the finest tribute bands in the country. Is lead vocalist Jonathan Guthrie a Tom Petty doppelganger? Perhaps!

To learn more about the artists and for updates about concert attendance protocols, visit www.dublinarts.org/ sundaysatscioto.

Janet Cooper is director of engagement, Dublin Arts Council. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.