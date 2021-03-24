Argentinian cuisine makes its way to Dublin

Joel Linik has been a chef for 25 years. Originally from Argentina, in October 2019, Linik decided to bring a bit of Argentina to central Ohio in the form of choripanas, Spanish for chorizo sandwiches, through his restaurant Choripan Argentine Grill.

“Argentina was colonized by Spaniards,” he says, “so, its cooking has a great Spanish influence. Also, there was a big European immigration between 1870 and 1935, so other countries like Italy and Germany brought their traditions that impacted our kitchens.”

Linik considers his cuisine to be simple, healthy food with an Argentinian flair. The flavors in his dishes often contain oregano, red wine vinegar, paprika, cumin and basil.

Linik’s Perfect Empanada

“There are many different ways to make an empanada,” he says. “Each country uses its own recipe for the dough. The fillings also vary not only from country to country but also within regions of a country. One could be spicy, another one could be sweeter, another can have potatoes in it. Also, some are baked, while others are deep-fried. The best ones are the ones fried in tallow.”

And no self-respecting empanada would show up to a meal dressed without a good Argentine salsa. Linik has just the recipe to fit the bill.

Recipe: Salsa Argentina

Yield: 1 pint

12 oz. yellow onion, minced

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 green bell pepper, minced

1 tsp. curly parsley, chopped

1 tsp. fresh oregano, chopped

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all together and let sit for at least 30 minutes before use.

Shelf life: 48 hours

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.