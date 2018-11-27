Annual MLK event returns to inspire the community

× Expand Photos courtesy of the City of Dublin

Mark Your Calendar! The third annual Sunday Supper When: Jan. 20, 2019 at 6 p.m.

Where: Dublin Community Recration Center at 5600 Post Road

This year marks the third annual Sunday Supper, a gathering inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of bringing a diverse group of people together to embrace their differences and promote racial and cultural understanding through educated conversation.

Sunday Supper, launched by Dublin Coffman High School students William Hetherington, Varun Madan and Kofi Amponsah in 2017, features a panel of speakers and guided discussion topics aimed at calling attendees, many of which are community leaders, to reflect and act on what they take away from the evening.

“In 2018, each table had a conversation facilitator and each table had people from it who represented various identifiers: …veteran status, race, faith, age, LGBTQ, etc.,” says Christine Nardecchia, director of volunteer resources at the City of Dublin. “Conversations were meaningful, lively, enlightening and important among those who are so much more alike than they are different.”