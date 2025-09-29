Alejandro "Mono" González comes to Dublin Arts Council

Expand Alejandro "Mono" Gonzalez LA FRUTERA DEL TIEMPO

This fall, Dublin Arts Council welcomes an artist whose work has shaped the visual and cultural landscapes of Latin America and beyond.

From Sept. 13-Oct. 30, Dublin Arts Council will host an exhibition of prints by Chilean artist, Alejandro “Mono” González, one of the most important Latin American muralists working in public art today. He is known for vibrant murals that merge aesthetics with social purpose and he brings with him not only decades of experience but a deep commitment to mentorship and community engagement. He reminds viewers that art is not only for galleries but for public spaces where everyday people gather. González’s bold, colorful and profoundly human artwork is inspired by working-class life, cultural heritage and political struggle.

Art and activism

Born in 1947 in Curicó, Chile, González grew up in a working-class family. His artistic education began at Santiago’s Experimental Artistic School, where he trained under Fernando Marcos and Osvaldo Reyes.

His formative years coincided with a moment of great political and cultural ferment in Chile, and González soon became a founding member of the Ramona Parra Brigade, a collective of artists whose large-scale murals became symbols of solidarity with Salvador Allende’s Unidad Popular government.

After Chile’s 1973 coup, González’s career took on new urgency and risk. Murals became acts of resistance, often painted under semi-clandestine conditions.

To support himself, he also pursued theater set design, most notably with the Teatro Municipal de Santiago, and later contributed to Chilean cinema and television. His credits include set work for celebrated films such as La Frontera, Machuca and La danza de la realidad.

Community involvement

EL BESO

González will be in residence with Dublin Arts Council from Oct. 9-18, engaging the community through art-making opportunities, educational programs and collaborative projects.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, Dublin Arts Council partners with the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library to host a panel discussion featuring González alongside prominent voices in Latinx art and scholarship.

Panelists include Dr. Paloma Martinez-Cruz, Professor of Latinx and Latin American Cultural Studies at The Ohio State University; Dr. Fernanda Díaz-Basteris, Assistant Professor of Latinx New Media and Ethnic Studies at OSU; and Carlos Roa, a multidisciplinary artist working in central Ohio. Moderated in conversation with central Ohio-based artist Adam Hernandez, the panel will explore the intersection of art, community engagement and Latinx voices in public spaces.

In addition, González will collaborate with Hernandez on a mural project from Oct. 12–16, fostering an exchange between a local artistic leader and an international master. The project includes a unique partnership with art students from Dublin City Schools.

The mural will be created on a cube structure at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin’s Bridge Park district. In keeping with González’s mindset of collective art-making, the cube will invite participation from the community.

CHAGUAL

Legacy and mentorship

González is not only a prolific creator but also a dedicated teacher. He has taught muralism and urban art both in Chile and internationally, influencing generations of artists who see public art as a vehicle for change.

In 2011, he won the prestigious Altazor Award for 27 febrero, an illustrated book inspired by Chile’s 2010 earthquake. Since 2015, he has run Taller del Mono, a gallery and printmaking workshop in Santiago, alongside his son Sebastián.

His presence in Dublin highlights the Dublin Arts Council’s commitment to connecting local audiences with global voices. By inviting González into dialogue with central Ohio’s Latinx community, students and the broader public, the residency captures how art can foster cross-cultural exchange.

Why it matters

PLAZA

Public art helps us see the world anew and connects us with the environment around us. For González, it is a medium that belongs to everyone. His work challenges hierarchies of art and insists that beauty, protest and storytelling should live in shared spaces.

“Mono’s residency is an invitation to both reflect on and envision Dublin’s evolving cultural landscape. His creative process is fueled by community participation. It is a conversation that unfolds through curiosity, play and exchange,” says Ava Truman Morgan, Ph.D., Director of Public Practice at Dublin Arts Council.

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Marketing at Dublin Arts Council.