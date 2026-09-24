Artist Adam Hernandez sparks conversations, celebrates culture and brings communities together through his work

When passersby encounter Adam Hernandez’s artwork – displayed in the form of more than 50 murals across central Ohio and beyond – they might first notice bright colors, bold outlines and imaginative imagery. But for Hernandez, there’s more to his work than what initially catches the eye.

A lifelong artist shaped by his family, culture and community, the Columbus-based creative views his work as a way to share stories, inspire others and create connections. That philosophy is now taking shape in Dublin, where Hernandez is creating a new community-inspired installation at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library as part of the City’s ongoing America 250 celebration.

Colorful foundations

Expand Todd Yarrington Hernandez stands in front of his mural, "Portal of Perception No. 1: Freckled Dragon King of the 13 Eyes," located at 1439 N. High St., Columbus.

Hernandez’s love for art first began at home in New York in the Bronx, where he was born and raised. Surrounded by a creative family – his father, a children’s entertainer; his mother, a singer; his grandfather, a painter; and he and his brothers, all musicians – art became an important outlet for Hernandez.

Eventually, that outlet turned into a career as Hernandez further developed his artistic style. Intrigued by the intentionality behind hieroglyphics and graffiti, he found inspiration in the two artforms, as well as in his Puerto Rican heritage – using his work to reinterpret and preserve those traditions.

“Art is something that’s been a part of me and my family since as far as I can remember… (and) just like art is a part of me, being Latino is a part of me. So, it’s like an automatic integration,” he explains.

He also notes comic books and ’70s psychedelic poster art have influenced his work, apparent in the unique and attention-grabbing patterns he employs in his designs.

Hernandez’s career as a professional artist truly began to flourish upon his 2008 move to Ohio.

Having visited several times to see friends, he fell in love with Columbus, particularly for its supportive and accessible arts community. Here, he says he was given the chance to get his feet wet, learn and truly refine his skills – including through his involvement with the Dublin Arts Council (DAC), at which he is a member of the board of directors.

“Everyone here is always encouraging, and there’s a lot of cross-community interaction and collaboration, which I think is really cool,” Hernandez says. “I feel like there’s a little bit of everything for everyone… and artists here are constantly putting stuff out there, adding to the conversation.”

Columbus is also where Hernandez met his wife, Molly, making it an easy decision to settle in the area permanently. Her support, alongside that of their two sons, is something he credits much of his success to.

Crafting conversations

× Expand Adam Hernandez The process and the finished product: Hernandez's "We the People/Nosotros La Gente" mural, located at 1014 Parsons Ave., Columbus.

Expand Adam Hernandez Hernandez works on "Peacock Mural," located at 1309 Neil Ave., Columbus.

While Hernandez’s work spans from gallery exhibits to commissioned designs – such as the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain’s Armband, beer can artwork for Jackie O’s Brewery, a billboard for Otherworld and more – murals remain one of his favorite artforms to create.

“It’s really fun to work big and know that you’re making something a lot of folks are going to see. It’s an opportunity to spread a message, be positive and put good vibes out into your community… and have an ongoing conversation with them,” Hernandez says.

Additionally, Hernandez recognizes the importance of public art – a belief synonymous with DAC’s Art in Public Places program. He says not only do public pieces serve as cultural landmarks that beautify spaces, but they also give communities a sense of identity and prompt viewers to think in new ways.

Hernandez’s latest mural is a perfect supporter of that perspective. Soon to be located at the Dublin Library, the interactive piece is being based entirely upon community feedback. Asked to explore their idea of community, residents and students submitted answers to questions such as: “If you had to describe Dublin in three words, what would they be?” or “What would make Dublin or your neighborhood even better?”

Combining that input with Dublin’s America 250 focus – emphasizing the celebration of the city’s past while looking toward its future – Hernandez is designing the installation, which consists of a series of spinning round panels, to be reminiscent of portholes.

“There were a lot of really cool ideas, and it was broad, so it was a challenge to whittle those down and find roots to connect those ideas,” he says. “But the idea behind the porthole windows was kind of like, ‘The kids are the future, looking out (onto Dublin).’”

While configuring how to include everyone’s feedback has been a bit of a puzzle, the idea of simultaneously looking backward and forward was not something new to Hernandez – for him, it was already an important part of his creative process. Remembering his ancestors and their resiliency, and integrating that into his art, is precisely how he passes on their legacy to future generations, he shares.

“When we look back at ancient art, there are things that, even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, we find meaning in it. (So), how I pass it down… is through storytelling, creating mythology and allegorical works,” he says. “I hope (the new mural) inspires residents to think about the future, what they can do to make the world a better place, a safe place and a loving place for everybody.”

The mural, yet to be named, is expected to be completed this fall.

Art in action

As Hernandez’s career carries on, he looks to continue experimenting with how the Columbus community engages with his art.

Currently, viewers can interact with three of his murals through the Godmask Mystery Mural Quest. The augmented reality game takes people on a short scavenger hunt while bringing each mural to life through an app called Artivive – a concept Hernandez is actively expanding on.

“I’ve been messing around with augmented reality… and adding another layer to my work. I want to keep going in that direction, but find ways to incorporate the technology without people having to use an app on their phone,” he says.

Fittingly, he also reflects on his journey so far, having now been a professional artist for more than 15 years.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it. I’m very lucky to have a supportive family, my wife especially, who helps me run my business,” Hernandez says. “I encourage other artists to surround themselves with good people who support you and believe in your dream, and to honor their support by working hard.”

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.