"Accessible Expressions Ohio" travels to Dublin Arts Council

In November, Dublin Arts Council will be the final stop for Accessible Expressions Ohio, an annual statewide exhibition featuring Ohio artists with disabilities.

Each year this diverse multimedia exhibit travels to accessible sites throughout Ohio, from April through December, to raise awareness about artists with disabilities while inspiring their own creativity. For 2024, Dublin Arts Council will be the exhibition’s final destination, on view from Nov. 9-Dec. 19.

Art that inspires

The exhibition is organized by Art Possible Ohio, a statewide nonprofit organization that bridges the arts and disabilities, and advocates for inclusivity and accessibility.

Since the exhibition’s inception in 1996, Accessible Expressions Ohio has showcased the artistic vibrancy of more than 1,500 artists and this year is no exception. This year’s themes of self-care and mental health are skillfully woven into the 2D and 3D artwork in the categories of youth, emerging and professional artists.

The exhibition features braille labels and guides, and special sensory experiences. All artwork proceeds benefit the artist in full, to fuel their creative journey.

“As an artist with a disability myself, while also dealing with intersections of race, gender and education, I understand what it is like to feel underrepresented in certain spaces,” says Simone Robinson, director of programs for Art Possible Ohio. “And that is why we do the work that we do at Art Possible Ohio. We want art to be accessible for everyone, by everyone, no matter the visible or invisible disabilities and barriers that may stand in the way.”

As a community arts center, Dublin Arts Council is honored to be selected as the culminating celebration for this inspiring showcase of talented artists. The Council strives to be a welcoming space where everyone, regardless of ability, can feel comfortable to visit, learn and experience art. The organization hopes this project will help support local artists as they continue their pursuits and flourish through art.

Empowering artists to share their story

To join the exhibition, Dublin Arts Council is collaborating with Art Possible Ohio and local and national artists to offer a full schedule of community events to inspire and empower artists.

In mid-November, Dublin Arts Council will host Texas-based artist John Bramblitt for a special artist-residency. Bramblitt is a professional visual artist whose artwork has been sold in more than 120 countries.

His commissioned portraits include skateboarder Tony Hawk and blues legend Pops Carter. He has received three Presidential Service awards for the art workshops he teaches and has given talks all around the country including at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bramblitt is blind, having lost his eyesight later in life.

“Art had a way of coming to me as a child when I needed it,” Bramblitt says. “And when I thought I’d lost it, it came back into my life and put a new vision in my life.”

He now spends his time painting and teaching others the joy that art can bring.

“Everybody has a problem; everybody has something in their life that’s bigger than they are; and we have to face it, and we can’t do it alone,” he says.

During his time at Dublin Arts Council, Bramblitt will host community painting workshops where he will teach participants and exhibition artists techniques that mimic his way of painting through touch. He also plans to offer live painting demonstrations and share his story. He hopes people will connect, leave happy and be ready to take on whatever lies before them.

Ohio artists will also be invited to share their stories.

In late November, Dublin Arts Council and Art Possible Ohio will present a film screening event at the Dublin Arts Council gallery. The event will showcase the premier of an independent film created by an Ohio artist with a disability. In December, exhibition artists will share their artistic methods in community art-making and movement workshops.

This program is made possible by funding from PNC Arts Alive. A full schedule of community events can be found at dublinarts.org. For special accommodations, please call 614-889-7444 or contact curious@dublinarts.org.

Dublin Arts Council is located at 7125 Riverside Dr.

Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues.-Fri., and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every second Sat. of the month.

The Accessible Expressions Ohio exhibition will be on-view Nov. 9-Dec. 19. Gallery visits are free and all are welcome.

Katy Marque is the Education and Development Manager at Dublin Arts Council.