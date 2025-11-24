A year of growth, connection and global collaboration

This year has been a year of transformation for Dublin Arts Council. After more than 20 years of dedicated leadership and service, Dr. David Guion retired, leaving a lasting impact on the arts and the Dublin community.

Stepping into a new role, Merijn van der Heijden joined as Executive Director – bringing extensive experience in arts administration – and she will continue to guide Dublin Arts Council’s mission of engaging the community, cultivating creativity and inspiring lifelong learning through the arts.

Kayanaat Chaudhry also joined the team as Administrative and Community Relations Coordinator, strengthening Dublin Arts Council’s connections throughout the community.

New public artwork celebrated alongside 50th anniversary of the Memorial Tournament

Hispanic-American artist, sculptor and architectural designer Ivan Depeña’s public artwork titled S/WING draws inspiration from movement and flight, merging the graceful arc of a golf swing, inspired by Jack Nicklaus, with the fluid motion of a bird’s wings.

Installation of the piece in the open green space between Whittingham and Muirfield Drive,adjacent to the 13th hole entry gate, is anticipated for spring 2026, with a Dedication Ceremony in May before the 50th anniversary of the Memorial Tournament. ​The sculpture is envisioned as a place of reflection and inspiration, connecting past and present, nature and community.

Dublin Public Art Board

Expand DAC Dwelling: A Snail's Journey

This year broke new ground with the launch of Dublin’s first Public Art Board.

This advisory body – comprised of two members of Dublin Arts Council staff, two members of City staff and five community representatives – furthers the goals of the 2021 Dublin City Council adopted Public Art Master Plan. All selected community representatives reside in Dublin and are subject matter experts from the fields of contemporary public art, community engagement, municipal services and business interests.

The Public Art Board ensures the public art process is community-driven and community-engaged.

“With the completion of our Public Art Master Plan and the celebration last year of our 40th anniversary, Dublin Arts Council is poised to reach a level of expertise in the public art arena that is unprecedented for a city this size. We are thrilled to welcome a group of engaged community members who care about the public art process and are charged to add to a world-renowned collection,” says David S. Guion, Public Art Board member and Dublin Arts Council’s executive director emeritus.

The Board will launch an open call to the community in 2026 to propose small-scale public art projects that expand and diversify the public art landscape in Dublin.

Global artists engage community

Mono González

Expand DAC

In October, Alejandro “Mono” González, one of the most influential Latin American muralists in public art, visited Dublin for a week-long artist residency. During his residency, González exhibited a series of prints in the Dublin Arts Council Gallery​​​ and took part in community events that invited audiences to learn more about his life, career and artistic practice.

To appreciate the global impact of González’s work, a panel discussion was held at the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library to explore the intersection of art, community engagement and Latinx voices in public spaces.

Panelists in dialogue with González included Dr. Fernanda Díaz-Basteris, assistant professor of Latinx New Media & Ethics Studies at The Ohio State University; Dr. Guisela Latorre professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at OSU; Dr. Paloma Martinez-Cruz, professor of Latinx and Latin American Cultural Studies at OSU; and Carlos Roa, a central Ohio-based multidisciplinary artist. In attendance for the discussion was Consulate General of Chile in Chicago, Jaime Cortés-Monroy Rojas.

Expand DAC Gonzalez (left) and Hernandez (right)

González collaborated with central Ohio-based artist Adam Hernandez to create a community mural cube in Riverside Crossing Park.

For a stretch of three days, Dublin City Schools students and the community at large were invited to paint the mural alongside the artists. This participatory approach is key to González’ practice as it encourages a sense of belonging, connection and spontaneous activation within community spaces.

Inspired by the natural environment, the mural celebrates the ecosystem with vibrant imagery of birds, trees and other flora and fauna. The mural cube remains on view at the Dublin Library plaza for all to enjoy.

“Mono has challenged my approach to collaborating, not in a confrontational way, but in an encouraging way to think differently than I normally would,” Hernandez says. “It is very inspiring to work with someone with so much experience who has impacted so many lives in such a positive way.”

Masayuki Miyajima

Expand DAC

At the close of the year, Dublin Arts Council hosted Japanese ceramic artist Masayuki “Masa” Miyajima for an exhibition of pieces which combine beauty and function.

Miyajima’s work is widely recognized for its strong connection to traditional Japanese techniques, while also pushing the boundaries of the medium with contemporary sensibilities. This year marked the eighth exhibition of Miyajima’s work at the Dublin Arts Council.

The residency included several hands-on community engagement opportunities and creative collaboration with artists of Kiln Room Dublin.

“I am very excited to have Master Ceramicist Masayuki (Masa) Miyajima exhibit and host workshops at the Dublin Arts Council. This event is a rare opportunity for ceramic artists to interact and learn from a legendary artist,” says Mark Jordan, Kiln Room’s resident artist.

Celebrating the future

Dwelling: A Snail’s Journey, the traveling installation of three large orange snails, has become more than just whimsical placemaking. The snails are a symbol for intergenerational connection, engaging residents, from the Dublin Library to Friendship Village of Dublin, through participatory programming and shared stories.

Projects such as Dwelling invite reflection and play, while upcoming works, such as Depeña’s S/WING, celebrate how innovation and movement unite us.

In the year ahead, Dublin Arts Council will continue to serve as a catalyst for connection – keeping art at the heart of community, and cultivating joy, creativity and a shared sense of place.

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Marketing at Dublin Arts Council.