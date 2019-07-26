A work-centered move changed a new resident’s life

Ashley Hamilton moved from Trenton, New Jersey, to Dublin while working for Veeva Systems, a pharma-tech company that provides cloud-based technology for pharmaceutical companies. The company was moving her department to the area, so she requested to make the move and plunge into a new stage of life, far from her family and hometown.

“It was very serendipitous,” says Hamilton. “We were told over a year ago that we were going to be moving the base of our department to this location here in Dublin. It was always something that was in the back of my mind.”

She describes the move as a rite of passage and even though it was bittersweet, the transition was smooth.

A Traveler’s Tale

After the big move Hamilton quickly adapted, though it was difficult at times.

“The first couple of days mentally were hard because I did everything on my own; I lived with my mom up to this point, so transitioning was tough. But I got through it,” Hamilton says.

Despite her initial fears, she says that finding a place to live was fairly easy and she quickly began exploring the area.

“I love it here. Dublin is the place to be because it’s literally in the middle of everything,” Hamilton says.

Hamilton also noticed the cultural difference between Dublin and her hometown of Trenton.

“In my opinion, the people here are very chill and laid back, especially when driving down I-270,” she says. “Everyone in Jersey is always in a hurry and it’s crazy.”

She also has come to appreciate the landscape variety in Ohio. With both city and country fields, it’s a good mix of spaces that Hamilton isn’t used to but now enjoys.

Still, adjusting to a new area regardless of the bustling life and aesthetically pleasing environment can be difficult. Thankfully, Hamilton notes that she’s made a lot of friends already.

“I have a lot of my good friends at work,” she says. “I still have friends back in Jersey that I keep in touch with. When I (travel to) Jersey, I get to visit them and that is nice.”

“Here in Dublin, I feel like there is a sense of southern hospitality without even being in the South." - Ashley Hamilton

A Job Worth the Move

If not for her career, Hamilton may never have happened upon Dublin. Veeva Systems also brings Hamilton a sense of reward – founded in 2007, the company has helped more than 600 life sciences companies bring new medicines and treatments to patients.

“I had never come across a company that was as advanced for the medical world, let alone providing technology for the public,” Hamilton says. “I find our CEO, Peter Gassner, to be such an inspiration and his story to be so fascinating on how he founded this company and how much he cares for his employees.”

Hamilton says her job was the true motivation to move.

“It’s the work that they do, and the culture that they work in, and I love the culture here,” she says.

After a long day at the office though, Hamilton can trust that Dublin will help her feel at home.

“I feel like whenever I’m walking around, people enjoy their life here more than they do in Jersey,” Hamilton says. “Here in Dublin, I feel like there is a sense of southern hospitality without even being in the South. My whole life I have been surrounded by convenience, but here in Dublin, my quality of life has improved because I’m on my own and I truly feel like an adult.”

