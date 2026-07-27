A tradition rooted in music, nature and community

In 1983, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra played a concert to mark the dedication of Scioto Park, and something about that afternoon left a lasting impression. That single performance became the spark for the Dublin Arts Council itself, founded that same year, and for a free concert series that has returned to Scioto Park every season since: Sundays at Scioto.

More than four decades later, the series remains one of Dublin's most cherished traditions. Each Sunday lawn chairs and picnic blankets appear before the music even starts, kids run through the grass and neighbors catch up while enjoying the simple pleasure of gathering outdoors.

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This year, the focus is community

While the music has always been the draw, this year's series puts an even greater emphasis on bringing people together. A few new additions reflect that focus:

An art-making table , staffed by volunteers from the Dublin Arts Council board, will give attendees of all ages a hands-on creative outlet before and during the concert.

, staffed by volunteers from the Dublin Arts Council board, will give attendees of all ages a hands-on creative outlet before and during the concert. A collectible poster , illustrated by local artist Kevin Lopes, will be available for a small donation – a small way for the community to take a piece of the season home.

, illustrated by local artist Kevin Lopes, will be available for a small donation – a small way for the community to take a piece of the season home. A new family-friendly time from 4-6 p.m. gives families with young children a time to enjoy the concert before getting ready for the upcoming week.

gives families with young children a time to enjoy the concert before getting ready for the upcoming week. Dublin Scioto High School's orchestra group, Irish Fiddle Frenzy, will open the Sept. 20 concert, giving local student musicians a chance to perform on the stage.

The 2026 lineup

This year's diverse lineup of genres was crafted in partnership with Class Acts, a local entertainment agency, along with continued support from corporate and community sponsors that help keep the series free and open to everyone.

Sept. 13: Spikedrivers – Since debuting in 2003, the Spikedrivers have built a devoted following with a bluesy, upbeat, country-fried rock 'n' roll sound. Their catalog now spans four studio albums and three live records, and they bring a high-energy, roots-driven show to open the season. Opener: Will Freed – An up-and-coming artist who moves fluidly between blues and rock, Freed performs on guitar, harmonica and mandolin in addition to vocals.

Sept. 20: Andy Shaw Band – Independent since 2005, the Andy Shaw Band has carved out its own lane in the reggae rock genre. After a six-year hiatus, the band returned in 2024 with more momentum than ever – their two newest singles quickly became the most-streamed songs of their entire discography. Opener: Irish Fiddle Frenzy – Made up of students from the Dublin Scioto High School orchestra program, this group performs traditional Irish reels and jigs, adding a local, youthful energy to the evening.

Sept. 27: Mojoflo – Mojoflo is a neofunk band built for the stage. Led by vocalist Amber Knicole, their performances are known for the unexpected – aerial routines, Soul Train lines and an unrelenting sense of showmanship. Opener: Paul Valdiviez – A multi-instrumentalist, entertainer and educator, Valdiviez has spent more than 15 years teaching drums, piano, guitar, composition and vocals, and performs both solo and with various groups.

Oct. 4: Joey Aich – Joey Aich closes out the series with the charm and electric stage presence that have made him a standout independent hip-hop artist. Opener: N'Shai Iman – Born Imani McCullough, this rising R&B and neo-soul artist hails from Detroit and is now based in Columbus. Known for her "Quiet Storm" vocal style, she blends the soulful depth of neo-soul with the modern textures of indie R&B.

In addition to the music, a savory and sweet food truck option will be available at each concert.

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It’s all about the venue

Part of what makes Sundays at Scioto so special is the setting itself. Scioto Park is home to Leatherlips, Dublin Arts Council's very first public artwork – a striking 12-foot stone sculpture honoring a local Wyandot leader, and a fitting symbol for a series rooted in community and place.

Beyond the outdoor amphitheater where the concerts take place, the park offers plenty of reasons to arrive early and stay late: Riverboxes and the ARTbox for art exploration, scenic river views along the water and nature trails for a pre-concert stroll.

Whether you've been coming since the early days or you're discovering Sundays at Scioto for the first time this season, the invitation is the same as it was in 1983: come gather with friends and family and enjoy the sounds of music while taking in the surrounding nature.

It's free, it's outdoors, and it's been bringing Dublin together for more than forty years!

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Strategy at Dublin Arts Council.