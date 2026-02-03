A look into what school boards do for their districts

If you’ve ever watched a school board meeting, you’ve probably seen the same scene: community members seated behind nameplates, stacks of paperwork, a formal agenda, a few public comments and a series of votes. It can feel procedural – almost routine.

But in Ohio, a school board is not a ceremonial committee or rubber stamp. A Board of Education is the governing body of a public school district. Its decisions shape the quality, direction and stability of current local education and for years to come.

January is recognized as School Board Recognition Month: a statewide moment to acknowledge and better understand a form of public service that affects every child in every community.

In Dublin City Schools, this January brought new faces to the Board of Education. On Jan. 12, the district swore in new members Elizabeth McClain and Tara Seward, and welcomed back Tiffany deSilva. McClain, Seward and deSilva join Amy Messick and Chris Valentine, who have been on the Board since 2024 and 2003, respectively. During the Board’s annual organizational meeting, members took the oath of office, affirming a commitment not just to the district, but to public service, transparency and the students and families they represent.

School board duties

One of the most important clarifications Ohioans can understand about school boards is that school boards do not manage the daily operations of schools.

Board members aren’t in classrooms determining curriculum lesson-by-lesson. They aren’t supervising staff or responding to individual student discipline. That work belongs to the superintendent and the district’s administrative team.

School boards govern. They are responsible for defining the district’s direction and holding the system accountable for results, focusing on long-term needs and outcomes rather than day-to-day operations.

This distinction matters because it helps explain both the limits and the significance of board service. When board members do their jobs well, they create the conditions for schools to succeed.

To an outside observer, a school board vote can look like a small moment: a motion, a second and a few yes votes before moving on to the next agenda item. But those few seconds often represent months of behind-the-scenes work.

Consider a Board vote on something as common as a district-wide attendance policy. At the Board level, the responsibility is not to decide whether one student’s absence is excused, but to determine the district’s expectation for attendance, define the parameters for accountability and ensure the policy aligns with state law and local values.

From there, district leaders build procedures, train staff, communicate expectations to families and implement supports, all guided by what the Board established. One vote, on one policy, can influence how schools respond to chronic absenteeism, how families understand expectations and how educators intervene early.

Unified authority

Another common misconception is that an individual board member can fix an issue or make decisions alone.

In Ohio, a school board member has authority only when the Board is acting as a unified body in an official public meeting. That’s why board meetings matter.

The work of governance happens through debate, questions, public discussion and documented votes. And once a decision is made, board members are expected to support the Board’s official action, even when the decision wasn’t unanimous.

This model protects public interest and ensures that decisions are not made behind closed doors, through informal conversations or by individual personalities, so everything can be transparent, structured and accountable to the community.

One agenda at a time

School board decisions affect every resident, regardless of whether they have children enrolled in school.

Boards hire and evaluate the superintendent and treasurer. They approve budgets that reflect community priorities and ensure financial stewardship, and adopt policies that shape everything from safety protocols to academic expectations.

They also set district goals, approve long-range plans and provide oversight on complex issues such as growth, enrollment, staffing and facilities.

Strong schools stabilize neighborhoods. They attract and retain families. They support economic development and workforce readiness. They shape a community’s identity and future.

More important than any economic indicator or growth metric, school board governance impacts every child. It does so by setting clear expectations for learning environments, safety, support and opportunities across the district.

That’s what makes Dublin City Schools’ annual organizational meeting and swearing-in meaningful. With new members stepping in, others stepping away and returning members continuing their service, the Board begins another chapter of public leadership – focused on the long view of what the district needs to sustain excellence.

And while School Board Recognition Month ended when the calendar turned to February, the work itself doesn’t. So, the next time a board meeting appears on the calendar, it’s worth remembering what’s happening in that room: neighbors doing the slow, steady work of governing a school district, together.

Cassie Dietrich is a Public Information Officer for Dublin City Schools.