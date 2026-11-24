× Expand Karen Groeniger

Karen Groeniger scans the commercial Christmas cards in her grocery store searching for inspiration. A Santa Claus, rows of snowman, cozy cottages and snow scenes stare back at her. She walks away, thinking about how she’ll incorporate these symbols into her own art.

With her creativity churning, she dives into her stack of cards and paints for hours, preparing for the time she can finally mail them out, stick them in between folds of wrapping paper or hide them among holiday-themed tissue paper.

She started making her 5-by-7-inch holiday cards four years ago to practice using watercolors. The cards go to roughly 25 of her relatives, close friends and kids, with each taking about four hours to create.

Groeniger says visiting someone’s home at Christmas time is special because she sees her cards framed around the house; sitting on tables, on display in a bathroom or simply hung on the wall.

She adds that handmade gifts often mean more to someone than something mass produced, not only because of the time and effort dedicated to the craft, but because they offer a personal connection that mass-produced items often can’t replicate.

Fostering local love

Expand Karen Groeniger

Dublin is a recurring theme in Groeniger’s art where she paints real landscapes, community hotspots or recreates photographs. She says people enjoy recognizing places they’ve been and love.

For example, she’s painted Oscars in Dublin, which closed in 2024, as well as Brazenhead, which closed in 2019.

“The woman (who) bought the Oscars painting and the Brazenhead, I've seen it where she hung it in her house, and she looks at my work every day,” Groeniger says, “And she also looks at the place where she lives that she loves, and that's what that means to me.”

Groeniger, who has lived in Dublin for more than two decades, says she believes that if people love where they live, they are more than happy to have a piece of their city and community in their home.

Not only that, but recreating historic scenes from Dublin helps preserve memories from those places, as well as helps the community connect with her art.

Expand Karen Groeniger

“I think everyone enjoys seeing art of their community,” Groeniger says, “And if they love their community, and see a painting of a specific place that they've been to and they love. I mean, that's me supporting my community.”

Angie Fallon has been neighbors with Groeniger for 25 years. Fallon has eight to 10 of her commissioned artworks hanging up in her house and displays Groeniger’s holiday cards every year.

While Fallon doesn’t personally have any paintings of Dublin in her home, she says seeing Groeniger’s work, whether that’s her commissions or small cards, brings forth a sense of nostalgia.

“There is a timelessness to them and I think that is very obvious when you see original artwork versus something digitally created and mass produced,” Fallon says.

Made from the heart

Fallon says that in today’s world, where people have unlimited access to duplicated or artificial art made online, it’s important to support local artists. She adds that it’s also more meaningful to do so because the time and effort put into making art can create a legacy piece passed down for generations.

Simultaneously, research shows that sharing a piece of oneself through gift-giving can strengthen relationships. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that gifts reflecting the giver can foster greater feelings of closeness between the giver and recipient.

Handmade gifts exchanged among friends or neighbors also create a sense of belonging and warmth within a community, while studies show local artists themselves play a vital role in community health: improving economic opportunities, social well-being and cultural identity, according to the National Endowment for the Arts.

Groeniger believes everyone needs original, handmade art. That’s what’s special about her holiday cards: They’re all unique.

“Now I'm not saying these are going to be worth millions someday,” she says, “but it's original art, and it came from the heart, and it was given to them with meaning and it was given to them with love. And I don't think these little things are insignificant.”

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.