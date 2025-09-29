A letter from your superintendent

Expand Dublin City Schools

As I begin my fifth school year as Superintendent of Dublin City Schools, I find myself reflecting on how far we’ve come – and how much we have to look forward to.

When I accepted this role in May 2021, I challenged our students, staff and community to align around a shared purpose: moving in the same direction, toward the same goals. Together, we built a culture of connection and a strategic vision through our Journey 2030 plan. Each year, we’ve taken intentional steps forward, and this year’s theme, Embrace the Journey, captures both the spirit of our progress and the excitement of what lies ahead.

Milestones achieved

Suzie Feasel, daughter of Deane Brown Bishop, cuts the ribbon at the August 11 dedication of Deane Brown Bishop Elementary, joined by Bishop students and Principal Lucas Bauer.

One of the most visible milestones we celebrate this fall is the opening of Bishop Elementary. This new school, along with an expanded preschool and critical facility upgrades across the district, was made possible by the passage of Issue 12 – a 7.9 mill levy and $145 million bond issue approved by our community in November 2023. Your support has provided not only new spaces for our youngest learners but also investments in safety, wellness and extracurricular opportunities for every student.

These improvements are more than bricks and mortar; they represent our community’s commitment to ensuring Dublin City Schools remain one of the best places to learn and grow.

Our enrollment continues to surpass projections, a testament to the strength of our schools and the appeal of our community. Families choose Dublin because they know their children will be challenged, supported and prepared for success.

Tackling big challenges

Dublin City Schools staff gather in front of the Embrace the Journey banner during 2025 Convocation on their first day back.

We are also embracing some of the most complex challenges in our district’s recent history. Last year, we successfully completed elementary and middle school redistricting – an effort that required collaboration, transparency and trust. This year, we have turned our attention to high school redistricting, something Dublin has not faced since 2006.

High school boundaries are deeply personal, and we recognize that redistricting can stir strong emotions. Yet, it is also an opportunity. As we grow, we must balance enrollment, provide equitable opportunities and maintain the excellence for which our schools are known.

Already, I have been encouraged by the engagement of our families, the thoughtfulness of our Board of Education and the expertise of our partners. These conversations are not easy, but they are essential as we prepare our students for the future.

Alongside redistricting, we are also navigating the implementation of all-day kindergarten. This step represents an investment in our youngest learners, providing more time for academic growth, social development and discovery. We know early education sets the stage for lifelong success, and we are committed to ensuring every child has the best possible start.

Finally, we continue to advance our Responsible Staffing Plan. This approach helps us maximize talent, extend levy cycles and explore new revenue opportunities while maintaining the high-quality staff who make Dublin City Schools extraordinary. It is a delicate balance, but one we are managing with foresight and responsibility.

Advocacy and leadership

Dr. Marschhausen speaks with Senator Husted in Washington, D.C., following a roundtable on education and pressing policy issues.

Our work extends well beyond the walls of our schools. I am honored to serve on the Governor’s Property Tax Reform Group, where I meet regularly with state leaders and lobbyists to advocate for public education.

These conversations matter because decisions made by legislators directly affect our classrooms. My goal is to ensure Dublin City Schools has the resources and flexibility to serve every child well.

But advocacy is not just about speaking to policymakers; it’s also about engaging our community right here at home. In Dublin, we’ve made it a priority to tell our story in new and meaningful ways. Through our district’s podcasts, we invite parents and residents into conversations with educators and experts about the issues that matter most to families.

My Leading Thoughts blog provides space for me to reflect on what I’m learning as a leader, what challenges we face as a district and how we can grow together. These platforms – along with newsletters, videos and community events – are designed to give stakeholders insight into our decision-making and create stronger connections between the district and the community.

We know that when people are informed, engaged and involved, our schools are stronger. Communication builds trust, and trust is the foundation of everything we do.

Looking ahead

As I walk through our schools, I see students engaged in rigorous learning, teachers inspiring curiosity and families proud of their community. I see the results of alignment – of what happens when a district comes together around a shared vision.

Our journey is not without obstacles. Growth brings challenges. Budgets demand discipline. Change requires courage. But in Dublin City Schools, we have shown again and again that we are stronger together.

This year, I invite you to Embrace the Journey with us. Celebrate the new schools and programs your support has made possible. Engage in the redistricting process with openness and trust. Encourage our youngest learners as they begin all-day kindergarten. And continue to believe in the power of public education to transform lives.

– Dr. John Marschhausen Superintendent, Dublin City Schools