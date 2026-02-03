A flavorful guide to the Espresso Martini Trail's unique takes on a modern classic

Whether they’re a creamy, flavorful companion to a savory dinner or an indulgent pick-me-up, espresso martinis have made a comeback, especially with a rise in specialty coffees and more refined ingredients since their inception in the 1980s.

Through Feb. 28, using a free mobile passport, Dublin’s self-guided Espresso Martini Trail allows visitors to try signature espresso martinis while supporting local businesses.

Classic tastes

With versatile ingredients, espresso martinis can have different, intricate flavor profiles.

Cocoa and nuts

For chocolate, hazelnut and vanilla flavors, Cap City Fine Diner and Bar includes Wheatley vodka, chocolate and hazelnut in its Café Martini.

The Dublin Village Tavern’s Espresso Patronum utilizes Patrón XO Cafe, a coffee liqueur with notes of chocolate and vanilla, while Fadó Pub & Kitchen Signature Espresso Martini can be made with Absolut Vanilla vodka, Maker’s Mark bourbon or Hornitos Reposado tequila.

The Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern ventures away from the traditional espresso with its Cold Brew Martini made with coffee liqueur Cantera Negra Café that still offers those chocolate, hazelnut and vanilla profiles.

Sweet and tart

For sweet, fruity notes, Gene’s makes its espresso martini with vanilla and orange, serving it in an intimate setting adjacent to its sister wine bar and bottle shop, Coast Wine House.

Citrus flavors also come from Italian liqueur Amaro Averno, used in espresso martinis at 101 Craft Kitchen and Pins Mechanical Co.

VASO Rooftop Lounge serves an espresso martini incorporating Ketel One vodka for citrusy notes, and demerara, a sugar with a subtle caramel-like flavor.

Valentina’s modern Italian cuisine pairs nicely with its martini that also uses Ketel One, in addition to vanilla foam.

Vanilla voyage

Lovers of Italian food and wine may also enjoy Italian steakhouse Tucci’s Vanilla Bean Espresso Martini, which includes OYO Honey Vanilla Bean Vodka and Van Gogh Espresso vodka.

Other espresso martinis with OYO Vanilla Vodka can be found at North Market Bridge Park’s Market Bar, The Avenue; and The Pearl, which tops its martini with foam cinnamon.

For a blend of chocolate and vanilla, Modern Male Spa’s Black and White Espresso Martini incorporates vanilla vodka, Borghetti, chocolate syrup, cocoa powder and a complimentary cookie.

Contemporary flavors

For more adventurous palates, the Espresso Martini Trail has some unique options.

North High Brewing offers a cold brew martini made with salted caramel vodka, brown sugar simple syrup and chocolate bitters.

Meanwhile, Getaway Brewing Co. has the Campfire Song, an espresso martini blending graham cracker vodka, creme de cacao, marshmallow syrup and Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur for a smoky, sweet touch.

For those who prefer spices to spicy – especially of the pumpkin variety – Gallo’s Pizza & Bar offers a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini while Z Cucina di Spirito has a White Pumpkin Espresso Martini. For sweet tooths, Gallo’s also offers an espresso martini topped with strawberry dust.

The Roosevelt Room, to pay homage to its presidential namesake, alternatively provides a salty-sweet twist with its Popcorn Espresso Martini, which includes vanilla vodka, Borghetti and popcorn syrup.

Lastly, wine bar and bottle retail shop Vinoteca’s Identity Crisis mixes Bumbu Rum, Shanky’s Whip Irish whiskey, cocoa, Tahini and pineapple for an eclectic coffee cocktail.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.