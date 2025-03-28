A collaboration between Dublin Arts Council and Kiln Room

More than a studio: The story of Kiln Room

The Fort Building in downtown Columbus is home to a diverse community of makers and entrepreneurs, including Kiln Room. Founded in 2019 by ceramic artist Eric Rausch, it is both a production business and a community space for people to come together to learn, grow and inspire each other.

Expanding their reach: Kiln Room comes to Dublin

In collaboration with Dublin Arts Council, Kiln Room expanded to Dublin in June 2024. Led by resident artist Mark Jordan, this new location offers memberships for ceramic artists, hands-on classes, workshops and summer camps.

“The partnership is a natural fit,” says David Guion, recently retired Executive Director of Dublin Arts Council. “We had a beautiful ceramics studio that wasn’t being used to its full potential. Kiln Room’s vision aligns perfectly with ours, making this an exciting collaboration.”

Her unique journey: member artist Vicky Bratton

For resident artist Vicky Bratton, ceramics started as a date-night adventure with her husband.

“We took a pottery class together – it was a fun, creative way to spend time as a couple,” she says. “Now we’re the only married couple in the studio, and it’s been a great way to connect while making new friends.”

For Bratton, working with clay is more than just an artistic endeavor – it’s a meditative practice. She finds peace in the tactile nature of ceramics and the creative freedom it provides.

“Kiln Room has given me the chance to explore new skills while being surrounded by an encouraging and supportive group of artists,” she says.

Rekindling a passion: member artist Jane Garcia

After 41 years away from ceramics, resident artist Jane Garcia is rediscovering her love for the art form. With a B.A. in Studio Art, she spent years focusing on design and jewelry making. Since joining Kiln Room Dublin, her interest in clay has been reignited.

Garcia’s work is inspired by nature – plants, flowers and animals often find their way into her creations. She enjoys experimenting with different styles and has a special talent for hand-building techniques.

“There’s such great camaraderie here,” Garcia says. “Since joining the Kiln Room Dublin, I’ve been much happier and I’m now blending my ceramics with my jewelry-making.”

Everyday joy: member artist Chikako Migishima

A seasoned artist and dedicated Kiln Room Columbus member, Chikako Migishima transitioned to the Dublin location for the convenience of working closer to home.

“The small studio fosters connection,” she says. “We naturally grow close and bond over conversations about ceramics; these exchanges spark new ideas and insights.”

Growing up in Japan, Chikako sincerely appreciated how ceramic ware could enhance a simple meal or cup of tea. Drawn to the warmth of handmade craftsmanship and the elegance of refined design, she finds joy in creating functional ceramics that blend beauty with everyday practicality.

Leading with passion: resident artist Mark Jordan

Kiln Room Dublin resident artist Mark Jordan holds a B.F.A. in education with a concentration in ceramics from Miami University. His easygoing personality and commitment to learning creates an inviting environment where everyone feels welcome.

“It’s about building a creative community,” Jordan says. “Whether you’re a beginner looking to try something new or an experienced ceramicist seeking like-minded creatives, we offer an inspiring space to explore, learn and grow right here in Dublin. As an artist and educator, I feel lucky to be here every day and Dublin Arts Council has made it possible.”

Jordan’s personal artistic process seeks to emphasize clay’s simple grounded elegance. Through texture and a muted color palette, he continues to explore the organic nature of clay.

Continuing to form community

With 12 member artists, summer day camps, weekly wheel classes and in-depth (six-week) sessions, Kiln Room Dublin has quickly become a beloved part of the community.

“Kiln Room Dublin is fulfilling a community passion we saw for ceramic art and a community need for connection based around artmaking. It’s been amazing to see the space activated again by artists and creativity,” says Paige Dempsey, Engagement Manager at Dublin Arts Council.

Looking ahead, exciting things are on the horizon for this collaboration, including a group exhibition in 2026 showcasing the talent of resident artists in the Dublin Arts Council gallery. The addition of more open hours, classes, team building opportunities and camps are also part of the future planning.

Interested in learning more about Kiln Room classes, workshops or summer camps? Visit dublinarts.org/kilnroomdublin

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Marketing at Dublin Arts Council.