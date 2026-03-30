50 years of the tournament that helped shape the city

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Sixty years ago, Jack Nicklaus announced plans for a golf tournament in his hometown that would pay homage to the sports’ history and traditions. This year, Nicklaus’ tournament finds its own place in history – celebrating 50 years of bringing world-class golf to Columbus.

The vision

Expand the Memorial Tournament Tom Weiskopf and Jack Nicklaus officially open Muirfield Village Golf Club, 1974.

In the early 70s, Dublin was a village with fewer than 1,000 residents and just one residential development. At the height of his career – having already won multiple major championships and being widely regarded as the best player in the world – Nicklaus decided to pursue his dream of creating a world-class tournament.

He set out to create a PGA Tour event that would honor golf’s legends, while bringing a premier sporting event to his home region. To do this, he designed Muirfield Village Golf Club.

“My thought at that time was bringing Major League golf to Columbus, Ohio, a place that gave me so much and supported me through all my youth,” Nicklaus says. “I wasn’t thinking of how significant it was going to be. I just wanted to make sure that we took care of the players well and we put on a good tournament.”

As construction began in 1972, Dublin was also growing, with the arrival of Ashland Chemical Company and the development of a Dublin ramp on the I-270 outer belt – a perfect combination for monumental growth.

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“The township trustees, village council members, Board of Education, Church trustees, they all worked very closely together because the village was so small,” Dublin Historical Society Senior Historian Tom Holton says. “They knew that the Muirfield development was going to change things dramatically, so they wanted to be ready.”

Muirfield Village was completed in 1974, and the first Memorial Tournament was held May 27-30, 1976. An impressive inaugural year signaled that this wasn’t going to be just another Tour stop – Nicklaus’ influence elevated it immediately.

As the tournament wrapped up, Nicklaus tied for fifth, and Roger Maltbie won in a playoff over Hale Irwin.

Growing in tandem

Over the course of five decades, the Memorial Tournament and the city have grown side by side. When the first tournament teed off, it immediately placed Dublin in the spotlight.

Nearly 282,000 spectators attended that first year, with more than 40,000 attendees on its busiest day – a staggering number for a village of fewer than 1,000.

“As national television coverage expanded in the tournament’s early years and viewership grew, it became clear that the Memorial was more than a golf tournament. It was a national stage,” City Manager Megan O’Callaghan says.

As the event elevated Dublin’s profile, the city evolved with it – expanding neighborhoods, improving roadways, enhancing parks and cultivating vibrant commercial centers to support both visitors and residents.

Before the Tournament, the City’s only large corporation was Volkswagen of America's MIDVO distribution center, now home to the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC). Today, more than 4,000 businesses operate in Dublin, including more than 20 corporate headquarters, and Dublin’s population now approaches 50,000.

Over the years, the partnership between the Tournament and the City became symbiotic.

“(The partnership) is not only important, it’s critical,” the Memorial Tournament Executive Director Dan Sullivan says, pointing to parking capacity at Muirfield Village, access to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Bridge Park and the nearby highway system. “(All those) little things aren’t seen in many other golf tournaments… Because of this familiarity over the 50 years, the City of Dublin’s security team, operational team and traffic and parking team work so well with our team that these conversations come together.”

Impact beyond the fairways

One of the tournament’s cornerstones – and something that was principle to Nicklaus’ motivation – is its charitable impact. The tournament has a long-standing partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, raising roughly $50 million since its inception, according to Nationwide Children's.

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Its primary beneficiary is the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which cares for more than 3,000 babies annually, and more than 40 programs across central Ohio. Additional initiatives funded include the Butterfly Paws program, a grief-support initiative tied to the NICU; the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Rooftop Playdeck; and expanded mental health services.

“The funding really helps expand the care that we can provide, and all of the first-class and best-in-class treatments for those kids,” Niki Shafer, vice president of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, says. “But the tournament also helps raise the profile of Nationwide Children's which enables families to find us.”

More than 3,000 volunteers help power the Tournament each year, many representing Nationwide Children’s.

In 2010, the event formalized its philanthropic efforts with the creation of the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, and in 2022, the Tournament added the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation – co-founded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry.

Inside Muirfield

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Like the Masters in Augusta, the Memorial is inseparable from its home. Designed specifically for tournament play, Muirfield has continually evolved to remain a premier experience.

“You have someone who is golf’s greatest player of all time as the host and founder with probably the greatest all-time spouse in the world of golf, and, of course, probably in life,” Muirfield Village Golf Club General Manager Nicholas LaRocca says. “When they put the place together 50-plus years ago, it was (based on) their experiences, how to make it the best experience for the players, players’ families and, of course, the patrons.”

Nicklaus designed Muirfield with intentional flow so everything from scoring to media spaces to practice areas connect seamlessly, while Barbara Nicklaus helped shape the spectator and family experience, creating thoughtful spaces for families and easy movement throughout the grounds.

“Barbara and Jack Nicklaus built a masterpiece in 1974, but the place evolved every year since, and we evolve every year still to this day,” LaRocca says.

Improvements over the years include:

Late 1980s-1990s: Early adjustment included reshaping the greens to increase speed, repositioning bunkers and lengthening holes.

Early 2000s: Tee boxes were added to stretch yardage beyond 7,400 yards, fairways were narrowed and greens were modified to add challenge.

2013: Ahead of hosting the Presidents Cup, the clubhouse was transformed and upgrades were made to infrastructure and hospitality areas.

2020-2021: A two-phase project was completed to modernize the course. All 18 greens were rebuilt, each bunker was reconstructed, tee boxes were rebuilt and fairway adjustments were made.

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The meaning of 50 years

Fifty years later, the Memorial Tournament stands as a testament to what a strong vision and partnership can create. From economic growth and tourism, to life-changing philanthropy and global recognition, the Tournament and the City of Dublin have evolved together.

“I think that we’ve been very blessed, that the City has supported us in every direction we wanted to go,” Nicklaus says, “to make it bigger and better, not only for the world, but for the cI ity of Dublin.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.